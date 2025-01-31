Ghazipur: 6 Pilgrims From Maha Kumbh Mela Killed In Deadly Road Accident

Ghazipur: At least six people were killed and ten others were seriously injured after a pickup van carrying pilgrims from Prayagraj met with an accident in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident involved a pickup van carrying pilgrims from Prayagraj after attending the Maha Kumbh bath. On information, the local Ghazipur police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

The police also registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe into the deadly accident. Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

According to eyewitnesses, the pickup van lost control and collided with a truck on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur highway in the Sahedi area of Nandganj police station. The impact of the collision was severe, causing six people to die on the spot. The injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Iraj Raja confirmed that six people had died in the accident and 10 others were injured. "We have sent the injured to the district hospital for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem," he said.

The deceased include two women, two men, and two children. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to provide support to the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased. He has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and has wished for their speedy recovery.