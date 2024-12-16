GRAP-4 Imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI Crosses 400; Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage-IV (‘Severe+’ Air Quality) restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark late Monday night. The decision, announced through an official order, mandated immediate action across the region.

Delhi NCR Schools Up To Class XI Shift to Hybrid Mode Under GRAP-4

As part of the restrictions, classes for students from Grades VI to IX and XI in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida were directed to shift to a hybrid mode, allowing both online and offline attendance. Schools were asked to ensure minimal exposure to outdoor pollution for students.

Delhi’s average AQI, which stood at 399 at 9 PM, surpassed 400 by 10 PM, prompting an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee. Officials stated that the surge was caused by highly unfavorable meteorological conditions, including stagnant wind patterns that trapped pollutants in the atmosphere.

In addition to educational adjustments, the Stage-IV restrictions included a ban on construction activities except for essential projects such as hospitals and railway services. Industries not using cleaner fuels were ordered to shut down, and vehicular restrictions under the “Odd-Even” scheme were considered.

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures introduced in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution during the winter months when pollution levels tend to spike. Stage-IV, the most severe category, is implemented when AQI crosses the 400 threshold, indicating extremely hazardous conditions that can affect even healthy individuals. This year’s early escalation highlights the worsening air pollution crisis in the region.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR is a system to tackle air pollution based on air quality levels.

It is divided into four stages:

Stage 1 ("Poor"): When the Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 201 and 300.

Stage 2 ("Very Poor"): When the AQI is between 301 and 400.

Stage 3 ("Severe"): When the AQI ranges from 401 to 450.

Stage 4 ("Severe Plus"): When the AQI exceeds 450.

Each stage triggers specific measures to control pollution based on the severity of air quality.

Under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the following measures will be enforced in Delhi and nearby regions to tackle severe air pollution.

What's Not Allowed Under GRAP-4?

Ban on Diesel Goods Vehicles: The operation of diesel-powered goods vehicles will be prohibited in Delhi.

Halting Demolition and Excavation Activities: Construction-related demolition and excavation work will be stopped to reduce dust pollution.

Hybrid School Operations: Schools will shift to a hybrid mode of functioning, allowing both online and offline classes to minimize travel-related emissions.

Relaxation for Persons with Disabilities: Individuals with disabilities will be exempt from restrictions placed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and neighboring districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.