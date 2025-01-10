Greater Noida Hit-and-Run: Jaguar Car Mows Down Teenager During Morning Run

Noida: In a shocking incident of hit-and-run, a speeding Jaguar car hit a 14-year-old boy resulting in his death. During the accident, the victim sustained several critical injuries on his chest and head and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident occurred in the Greater Noida’s Stellar Jeevan Society, where the victim was out for a morning run at around 6 am on Thursday. Following the accident, the accused driver fled the scene, but the police later traced him and seized his Jaguar car.

The victim has been identified as Neeraj (14). The police shifted the body of the deceased to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem.

According to the Greater Noida police, Neeraj suffered serious head and chest injuries during the accident and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The boy unfortunately lost the battle of his life at the hospital. His father filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station, alleging reckless driving.

The Greater Noida police have registered a case under relevant sections and have arrested the driver.