Gulmarg to Host Fifth Edition of 'Khelo India Winter Games' in February: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday confirmed that Gulmarg will host the fifth edition of the 'Khelo India Winter Games' from February 22 to 25, 2025.
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday confirmed that Gulmarg, the picturesque town in Jammu and Kashmir, will host the fifth edition of the 'Khelo India Winter Games' from February 22 to 25, 2025.
This event, which has become a significant fixture in India's sports calendar, aims to promote winter sports and encourage young athletes to showcase their talents on a national stage.
The 'Khelo India Winter Games' will feature a variety of snow sports, including Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, and snowboarding. The event is expected to attract around 1,000 athletes and officials from different states and sports boards across India. The games will not only provide a platform for athletes to compete but also serve as a means to promote tourism in the region.
PM Modi, who was present in Sonmarg for the inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel, said, I am delighted to be amongst the wonderful people of Sonamarg. With the opening of the tunnel here, connectivity will significantly improve, and tourism will see a major boost in Jammu and Kashmir.
The 6.5 km Z Morh tunnel connects Gagangir to Sonamarg. It will ensure year-round travel even in harsh winters. Sonamarg will now be open to tourists 365 days a year.
