Gurugram Police Foils Robbery Bid, 3 Held

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has foiled a robbery bid by arresting three miscreants from near the Signature Global building on Fazilpur road in Badshahpur, officials said on Tuesday.

One country-made pistol with a cartridge, one iron rod, six mobile phones, one bike, one scooter, and one auto-rickshaw were seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the trio plotting a robbery near the Signature Global building on Monday night, a police team from Sector 39 conducted a raid and arrested Prakash (26) and Sumit alias Lala (29), both residents of Gurugram, and Devender alias Deva (22) from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.