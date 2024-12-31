Search icon
Published 21:58 IST, December 31st 2024

Gurugram Police Foils Robbery Bid, 3 Held

Gurugram Police has foiled a robbery bid by arresting three miscreants from near the Signature Global building on Fazilpur road in Badshahpur, officials said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gurugram Police Foils Robbery Bid, 3 Held | Image: X

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has foiled a robbery bid by arresting three miscreants from near the Signature Global building on Fazilpur road in Badshahpur, officials said on Tuesday.

One country-made pistol with a cartridge, one iron rod, six mobile phones, one bike, one scooter, and one auto-rickshaw were seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the trio plotting a robbery near the Signature Global building on Monday night, a police team from Sector 39 conducted a raid and arrested Prakash (26) and Sumit alias Lala (29), both residents of Gurugram, and Devender alias Deva (22) from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed nine thefts in different parts of the district. While Prakash was implicated in four criminal cases, Devender had two cases of theft registered against him in Gurugram," a police spokesperson said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

