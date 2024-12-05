How Many Astronauts Will ISRO’s Bharatiya Antariksh Station Host

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled plans for the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), set to become India’s first space station, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s space program and exploration, adding a prestigious achievement to its record.

Weighing 52 tonnes, the BAS will initially host three astronauts, with plans to expand its capacity to six in the future. The major information was revealed at the Kannada Technical Seminar held at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

What is the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS)

The BAS is a modular space station which being developed by India to support scientific research in areas like life sciences, medicine, and enhance space exploration.

The first module is expected to be launched by 2028 whereas the station will be fully operational by 2035.

BAS aims to contribute to international space research and support sustainable, long-duration missions in outer space.

Why is the BAS Significant?

The BAS will allow studies on microgravity, human health, and life-sustaining technologies for future space missions. It positions India as a key player in space exploration, alongside nations like the US and China which are already having their astronauts in space.

The project aims to inspire young scientists and create new commercial possibilities in space.

Another Feather in ISRO’s Cap

ISRO has achieved remarkable milestones, from discovering water on the Moon with Chandrayaan-1 to landing near the Moon's south pole with Chandrayaan-3. The BAS will add another proud achievement to ISRO's legacy, further cementing India’s place in global space exploration.