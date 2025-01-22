TW - Hyderabad Horror: Man Sits on Pregnant Wife's Belly, Strangles Her To Death; Foetus Expelled from Womb

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man identified as A Sachin Satyanarayana in Hyderabad, has been arrested for murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child in a gruesome manner.

TW - Hyderabad Horror: Man Sits on Pregnant Wife's Belly, Strangles Her To Death

The accused, 21-year-old A Sachin Satyanarayana lived with his wife in a rented house in Kushaiguda and they had had a love marriage; the couple often fought on trivial issues and ever since the victim became pregnant, fights started happening on the accused's suspicion of infidelity.

In one such argument, Sachin Satyanarayana, who was intoxicated, thrashed his wife and also sat on her pregnant belly; he strangled her to death. The force of his weight on his wife's belly caused severe injury and bleeding, forcing the foetus to expel from the womb. He killed his wife who was seven months pregnant at that time, and their unborn child in a brutal manner.

Accused Tried To Pass Off Murder As A Fire Accident

After committing the murder, he opened the valves of the gas stove and lit them, in an attempt to pass off the crime as a fire accident. When the fire did not spread, he fled the crime scene. The horrific incident took place on January 15 and came to light a day later, when the house owner sensed a foul smell coming from the house; on entering, the neighbours noticed the woman and the foetus lying in a pool of blood.