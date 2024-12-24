Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:49 IST, December 24th 2024

IEDs, Countrymade Rockets Seized in Manipur

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), countrymade rockets and other arms and ammunition have been seized in Manipur during a search operation conducted by security forces, police said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IEDs, Countrymade Rockets Seized in Manipur | Image: Republic

Imphal: Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), countrymade rockets and other arms and ammunition have been seized in Manipur during a search operation conducted by security forces, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces conducted a search operation in Teijang village in Churachandpur district on Monday, and seized three countrymade rockets, a .303 rifle with magazine, four pistols with magazines, six countrymade bombs and 45 sticks of low-grade explosives, and other cartridges, a police officer said.

In another operation in Lesiang village in the same district, security forces seized nine IEDs and detonators.

The security forces also seized a 7.62mm LMG with magazine, a single-barrel gun, a 9mm pistol and two grenades and other cartridges in another operation in Ngariyan hill ranges along Maring Sandangsengba in Imphal East district, he said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 3, 2023. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:49 IST, December 24th 2024

Recommended

'HEARTBROKEN': IND CAUTIONED Ahead of Likely CT Clash With PAK in Dubai
SportFit
Is Shaan Safe? Visuals Of His Fire-Engulfed Building Leaves Fans Worried
Entertainment News
Illegal Bangladeshi Immigration Nexus Busted in Delhi, 11 Arrested
India News
North India Shivers as Mercury Drops, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi
India News
Jaishankar Heads to US for Meetings with Biden Administration Officials
India News
Mumbai Highrise Fire: Elderly Woman Hospitalised, 9 Persons Rescued
India News
Drug Smuggler Killed in US Shootout, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility
India News
Towns And Anunoby Each Score 31 Points To Lead The Knicks Past Raptors
SportFit
Adebayo Scores 23 Points As Heat Snap 3-game Skid With 110-95 Win
SportFit
Lucknow Bank Heist: Two Robber Killed in Police Encounter, 4 Arrested
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.