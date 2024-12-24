IEDs, Countrymade Rockets Seized in Manipur

Imphal: Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), countrymade rockets and other arms and ammunition have been seized in Manipur during a search operation conducted by security forces, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces conducted a search operation in Teijang village in Churachandpur district on Monday, and seized three countrymade rockets, a .303 rifle with magazine, four pistols with magazines, six countrymade bombs and 45 sticks of low-grade explosives, and other cartridges, a police officer said.

In another operation in Lesiang village in the same district, security forces seized nine IEDs and detonators.

The security forces also seized a 7.62mm LMG with magazine, a single-barrel gun, a 9mm pistol and two grenades and other cartridges in another operation in Ngariyan hill ranges along Maring Sandangsengba in Imphal East district, he said.