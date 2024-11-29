Search icon
  • Indians Now Own More Properties in London Than English Men, Report Suggests

Published 21:20 IST, November 29th 2024

Indians Now Own More Properties in London Than English Men, Report Suggests

The range of property owners includes NRIs and international investors to families relocating for businesses and jobs in the United Kingdom, read more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
London, United Kingdom | Image: freepik

London: Indians, who are known for their global presence present across the globe, covering almost every continent, are now in the news for owning more properties than the local natives of a country.

Indians Own More Properties in London

Yes, you heard it right. A report claims that we Indians now own more properties in London than the Englishmen themselves.

According to a London-based real estate firm, Indians are now the largest group of property owners in London, surpassing the Englishmen themselves. 

The range of property owners includes NRIs and international investors to families relocating for businesses and jobs. Indian buyers are more and more attracted to London’s stable property market, with an average investment between GBP 290,000 and GBP 450,000 ranging from 1 bhk to 3 bhk in an apartment in the heart of London.

The United Kingdom has seen a surprising rise in student applications, going up to 128% in a year, which instigates demand going higher. 

The report also suggests more Indian families investing in homes near universities and colleges. This strategic move in terms of property buying indicates India's global presence and major role in shaping not only London’s real estate market but the overall real estate market of the United Kingdom.

This trend is being driven by factors such as London's legal structure, tax normalisation, comparable property prices to Mumbai and other Indian metro cities, favourable currency rates, and return on investment.

London has always been a famous destination among property buyers. Celebs from across the world, including Indians, have their vacation homes and properties in London's posh localities. 

Top A-list Indian celebrities include Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, and Shilpa Shetty's own house in London. Indian cricket icon Sourav Ganguly is also one of those Indian personalities who proudly owns a house in London.

A recent report also suggests that property registrations in Mumbai are surging. During the Navratri festival, property registrations in Mumbai increased by 13% to 5,199 units compared to the previous year's festive season. 

Mumbai, which is also considered home of millionaires and billionaires, sees luxury home prices increase by 11.5% year-on-year, ranking third in the Asia Pacific region. 

 

 

  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:20 IST, November 29th 2024

