Rome: India's Archbishop George Koovakad becomes cardinal in Vatican City on Sunday. The formal ceremony for the creation of these Cardinals held at St Peter's Basilica.

George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old priest from Kerala , will be officially honoured with the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis in a ceremony scheduled for December 8, 2024.

The Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister Shri George Kurian to witness this ceremony.

Who is George Koovakad ?

George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old priest, was born and raised in Kerala. He belongs to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, a prominent Catholic community in India.

Koovakad has served in various locations across the globe, including Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. Koovakad served as a secretary to the counsellor in these missions in churches across the world. In 2020, George Koovakad was appointed to the Vatican's Secretariat of State, a challenging position wherein he was looking after Pope Francis’s international travels.

George Koovakad's who is now becoming a cardinal in Vetican city is a hestoric moment for India.

PMO shared a social media post on Saturday evening saying, “It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis.

Prior to the Ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on His Holiness Pope Francis.”

