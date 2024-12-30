ISRO PSLV-C60 SpaDeX Mission LIVE: India All Set For Gamechanger Launch, Countdown Begins

SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) is a groundbreaking mission aimed at showcasing India's ability in orbital docking, a crucial technology for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing missions.

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) is set to launch PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX (Space Docking experiment) and innovative payloads on December 30 at 10:00 PM IST.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.