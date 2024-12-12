Jaishankar, UAE Counterpart Al Nahyan to Hold Bilateral Talks. What's on Agenda?

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates are set to elevate their already robust partnership during a high-level meeting in New Delhi today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for a comprehensive strategic dialogue, aimed at strengthening ties across various sectors.

India-UAE Strategic Dialogue: What’s on Agenda

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The meeting holds significance as the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. With a focus on bolstering the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s 2015 visit to the UAE, discussions will likely center on:

- Enhancing trade and investment opportunities.

- Expanding cultural, scientific, and technological collaborations.

- Strengthening political and strategic ties amid regional tensions.

The dialogue comes against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics in West Asia. Sheikh Al Nahyan’s visit is also seen as a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to engage India as a key partner in addressing regional and global challenges.

Geopolitical Concerns in Focus

West Asia, often referred to as the Middle East, is experiencing heightened tensions. Key issues include:

- The ongoing volatility in Syria, with President Bashar al-Assad now reportedly in exile in Moscow.

- Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

- Turkey’s military actions in Syria.

The loss of Russia’s control over Syria’s Tartus naval base, its primary access to the Mediterranean, adds another layer of complexity to the region’s geopolitics. Both leaders are expected to discuss these developments in detail, focusing on their implications for regional stability and international relations.

Boosting Economic Cooperation

Trade and economic ties will also feature prominently in the talks. The 2022 signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) marked a turning point in India-UAE relations, resulting in increased trade and investment. Key outcomes of CEPA include:

- Elimination or reduction of tariffs on various goods and services.

- Enhanced market access for businesses on both sides.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE reached approximately USD 85 billion in 2022-23, making the UAE one of India’s top trading partners. Additionally, the UAE emerged as a leading source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India, ranking among the top four contributors during the same period.

Today’s discussions are expected to explore avenues to further scale up economic cooperation, with a focus on sustaining the momentum achieved under CEPA.

Visa Issues and Tourism Concerns

Another critical issue likely to be raised by Mr. Jaishankar is the recent tightening of visa rules by Dubai’s emigration department. Under the new requirements, travelers must provide:

- Hotel booking documents with QR codes.

- Copies of return tickets.

- Proof of accommodation if staying with relatives.

These changes have reportedly led to an increase in visa rejections, causing concerns among Indian travelers. Jaishankar is expected to address these issues to ensure smoother travel arrangements for Indian citizens.

High-Level Engagements

Following the dialogue, Sheikh Al Nahyan, who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This interaction is expected to further reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations and chart a roadmap for future partnership.