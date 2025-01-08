'Kalki Avatar Will Emerge...': CM Yogi Shuts Down Narratives on Sambhal Violence

Lucknow: Highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made strong remarks about the region's historical and religious importance during the Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan 2025 hosted by R Bharat. He presented facts in form of historical records and scriptures to show the importance of Sambhal and how many forces tried to destroy our culture and beliefs from a very long period of time.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said, “Ain-i-Akbari stands as proof of how Shri Hari Temple in Sambhal was vandalized and replaced with a mosque. Mir Banki, who destroyed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, also destroyed Lord Vishnu’s temple in Sambhal.”

The Chief Minister also spoke about the cultural and scriptural relevance of Sambhal, stating that it is deeply rooted in India’s ancient traditions. He said, “5,000 years ago, it was written in the Bhagavad Gita and our shastras that Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki, will emerge in Sambhal.”

He mentioned the need to respect traditions and religious scriptures, saying, “I respect people's old traditions and beliefs. It is written in our scriptures that Sambhal is valuable for Sanatan Dharma.”

Yogi Adityanath also expressed concern over the destruction of Sanatan Dharma's sacred sites. He said, “I am against anyone who tries to vandalize our places of worship and build something else. Everyone should stand against it.”

He accused past rulers of Islamizing Sambhal, saying, “Everything is pre-decided for Sambhal. They Islamized Sambhal, destroyed our signs of Sanatan Dharma, wells, and everything sacred to us.”