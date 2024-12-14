'King of Bloopers': Rahul Gandhi Slammed Over Lok Sabha Speech on Constitution

New Delhi: Poking fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for the remarks made during the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha, BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra said that the Leader of Opposition can only get such knowledge from American businessman George Soros.

Patra was referring to the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha where he stated "tapasya" is meant to generate heat in the body.

“Wisdom from George Soros,” Sambit Patra posted on X.

The other references made by Rahul Gandhi were related to Eklavya, a “character in "Mahabharat", as a boy aged six-seven years, and the leader of the opposition's comment that “Dronacharya cut off his thumb was two other points from the speech”.

'Rahul Gandhi Remains Undisputed King of Bloopers'

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "This round goes to Rahul Gandhi. He remains the undisputed king of bloopers."

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi must change his tutor.

"Rahul Gandhi says 6-7 years old are youth…He insulted a holy word like tapsya by using nasty word…He never does his homework…He must visit Andaman Celluar Jail where Veer Savarkar was torture…LoP needs to change his tutor," Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha.

In his speech, Gandhi cited remarks made by VD Savarkar, who claimed that the Constitution had no connection to India.

He also mocked the BJP, stating that by claiming to protect the Constitution, the ruling party was "ridiculing" its "supreme leader."