Kiran Rijiju Condemns Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chair

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said it is unfortunate that the Congress and the other opposition parties are doing politics in the name of farmers, even as he asked why some opposition-ruled states are not procuring all crops at MSP like Haryana.

During an interaction with mediapersons here, Saini was asked if he would like to make any appeal to the protesting farmers from Punjab, who claim the authorities in Haryana are preventing them from marching to Delhi from the Shambhu border.

"I am the son of a poor farmer. I know the problems farmers face... I have done farming myself. I want to thank the prime minister, who in the past 10 years took several steps to empower the farmers," Saini said.