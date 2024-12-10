Published 07:10 IST, December 10th 2024
Kiran Rijiju Condemns Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chair
Farmers have suspended the Delhi Chalo march today after tear gas was fired on them at Shambhu along the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92 today. Finally, it is reported that at least four people have been killed and 25 others injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said.
23:57 IST, December 10th 2024
Haryana CM Saini accuses Congress, oppn parties of playing politics in farmers' name
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said it is unfortunate that the Congress and the other opposition parties are doing politics in the name of farmers, even as he asked why some opposition-ruled states are not procuring all crops at MSP like Haryana.
During an interaction with mediapersons here, Saini was asked if he would like to make any appeal to the protesting farmers from Punjab, who claim the authorities in Haryana are preventing them from marching to Delhi from the Shambhu border.
"I am the son of a poor farmer. I know the problems farmers face... I have done farming myself. I want to thank the prime minister, who in the past 10 years took several steps to empower the farmers," Saini said.
23:25 IST, December 10th 2024
PM Modi Hails India Contingent for Historic Performance in Asia Pacific Deaf Games
23:09 IST, December 10th 2024
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav holds cabinet meeting, in Bhopal
22:46 IST, December 10th 2024
Odisha Law Minister Calls for Unified Effort to Protect Human Rights
"A developed society requires the protection of human rights. To restore these rights for the people of Odisha and India, it requires a unified effort from the political system, bureaucracy, judiciary, media, and activists. If everyone works together, we can build a strong society that will drive the development of Odisha and India," says Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Human Rights Day.
22:34 IST, December 10th 2024
Delhi L-G Writes to CM Atishi about Bus Marshal Scheme, Says It's Govt's Domain
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi regarding the bus marshal scheme, saying that it is an unacceptable proposition to suggest that a scheme for engaging bus marshals should be formulated by the constitutional head of government.
"It is an unacceptable proposition to suggest that a scheme for engaging bus marshals should be formulated by the constitutional head of government. By that absurd logic, I should also start exercising the powers of the Council of Ministers on a whole range of transferred subjects. I feel disappointed that even though the Chief Minister has full knowledge of the facts of the case, she has chosen to send this flippant reference in the matter," LG Saxena said in a letter.
22:08 IST, December 10th 2024
NDA Leaders Depart After Dinner at Sanjay Kumar Jha's Residence in Delhi
21:40 IST, December 10th 2024
BJP Releases 'Chargesheet' Ahead of Delhi Polls, Accuses Kejriwal
Bharatiya Janata Party intensified its attack against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government ahead of the Delhi assembly elections next year and released a 'chargesheet' on Tuesday, criticising the Delhi government for "failing" to address concerns of people and multiple corruption allegations.
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta released chargesheets for 10 assembly constituencies on Tuesday, namely; Madipur, Burari, Model Town, Mundka, Kalkaji, Gokulpur, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Narela, and Moti Nagar.
BJP also unveiled a new tagline, "Delhi sarkar hui kangal, AAP vidhayak malamal, sheesh mahal me Kejriwal."
21:14 IST, December 10th 2024
Rajnath Singh Expresses Gratitude at 21st India-Russia Defence Meet
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...We are delighted to participate with you in the 21st India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on military and military-technical cooperation, in Moscow. Before we begin our discussions, I extend my heartiest gratitude to you for the warm welcome and wonderful arrangements for our meeting during this visit..."
20:52 IST, December 10th 2024
Hindu Groups in North India Protest Alleged Atrocities in Bangladesh
Members of various Hindu organisations on Tuesday staged protests across North India against the alleged atrocities being committed on members of the community in Bangladesh.
While hundreds of people from various outfits, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held a protest march at Delhi's Chanakyapuri flagging the rights violations of minorities in Bangladesh, a similar march was taken out in Lucknow condemning the alleged attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.
At Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, protesters took out a rally from the Shaheed Samarak to the deputy commissioner's office, while in Jaipur, a delegation of intellectuals submitted a memorandum to Rajasthan Governor denouncing the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.
20:35 IST, December 10th 2024
Gujarat CM Patel launches three booklets titled 'Seva Sankalp Na Be Varsh'
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched booklets titled 'Seva Sankalp Na Be Varsh,' which showcases the achievements and initiatives of the state's water supply, water resources, and food and civil supplies departments, a press release said.
The three booklets were released in the presence of ministers, just before the state cabinet's cabinet meeting.
20:09 IST, December 10th 2024
Rising Rajasthan is Ongoing, Focus on Investment and Employment, says Rajyavardhan Rathore
On the Rsisng Rajasthan Investment Summit, state Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says, "Rising Rajasthan will never stop - it's a continuous process that will keep going. Investment should continue. The policies should be investment-friendly. Our aim is to increase employment in Rajasthan..."
20:01 IST, December 10th 2024
Shekhawat Highlights Rajasthan's Potential for Growth at Investment Summit
On the Rsisng Rajasthan Investment Summit, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "The way India shifted itself to robust 5 economies (in the world) from fragile 5 under the leadership of PM Modi, and the pace with which it is moving ahead to be the 3rd largest economy in the world, Rajasthan has also enough potential for industrial development and investment..."
19:49 IST, December 10th 2024
'Assam Must Learn from Israel on Surviving Surrounded by Enemies', says Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the state has to draw lessons from Israel on surviving even when surrounded by adversaries.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme to mark 'Swahid Diwas' at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district, Sarma said Assam's boundaries were never safe.
"Historically, we have shared boundaries with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and West Bengal. We (Assamese people) are a minority in 12 districts," he said.
19:20 IST, December 10th 2024
Hathras stampede: Court hears arguments on fixing charges, next hearing on Dec 21
A court here heard on Tuesday arguments on fixing charges against the accused in the July 2 stampede at the religious congregation of preacher Bhole Baba and fixed December 21 as the next date for hearing in the case.
As many as 121 devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the July 2 stampede – among the biggest such tragedies that took place at a 'satsang' of spiritual guru Narayan Sakar Hari "Bhole Baba" alias Surajpal in the district's Phulrai village.
In October, police filed a 3,200-page charge sheet in the district court. They arrested around a dozen organisers of the event. Among those held was the main organiser Devprakash Madhukar. Surajpal was not mentioned as an accused in the case.
A P Singh, the counsel of the main accused Surajpal, said, "The arguments on the charge sheet filed by the police were heard in the court. The police have cited 674 witnesses and I asked how many years will it take to examine these witnesses." He argued that in this case, it is the victims who are the accused besides the organisers. "December 21 has been fixed as the next day of hearing and there will be arguments on the charge," Singh added.
19:20 IST, December 10th 2024
India should do more to stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh: RSS leader
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday said the Indian government should take "more concrete steps" to stop the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, and also speak to other countries for this purpose.
Ambekar, all-India `prachar pramukh' (publicity head) of the Sangh, spoke at a gathering organised here under the banner of `Sakal Hindu Samaj' to condemn attacks on minority Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and other communities in the neighbouring country.
Every Hindu should be outraged by what is happening in Bangladesh, he said, adding, "The Indian government should take more concrete steps." The Bangladesh government should ensure that atrocities against Hindus stop and the guilty are punished, and the Indian government should speak with other countries as part of efforts to stop these atrocities, Ambekar said.
He expressed hope that foreign secretary Vikram Misri's visit to the neighbouring country would lead to some solution.
19:19 IST, December 10th 2024
ISRO carries out 'well deck' recovery trial of Gaganyaan
ISRO on Tuesday said it carried out 'well deck' recovery trials of the Gaganyaan with the Indian Navy on December 6.
The trials were carried out at Eastern Naval Command using a well deck ship off the coast of Vishakhapatnam, ISRO said in a statement.
The space agency said the well deck in a ship can be flooded with water so that boats, landing crafts, recovered spacecraft can be taken inside to dock within the ship.
Once the Crew Module touches down in the sea at the end of the mission, crew have to be recovered in the minimum possible time and with the least discomfort, it said.
One of the preferred options is to tow the Crew Module along with the crew inside the well deck of the ship where the crew can come out comfortably, ISRO explained.
It said that the trials for well deck recovery were carried out using a mass and shape simulated Crew Module Mock-up.
18:53 IST, December 10th 2024
BJP MP Trivedi Slams No-Confidence Motion Against VP, Links to Congress-Soros Alliance
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "The no-confidence motion brought in Rajya Sabha against Vice President has come out of the cut-throat competition of stealing each other's issues going on within INDI Alliance. After the non-confidence against Congress party and Rahul Gandhi within INDI Alliance became very clear, this was an attempt by Congress to cover it up. INDI partners have joined in on this knowingly or unknowingly...This is a long process. Our party has levelled allegations that forces sitting outside the country, including organisations like OCCRP, Soros Foundation, have been hurling a blow on each and every system of India. They first objected to Rafale, then they attempted to create a distrust in Indian armed forces on the matter of surgical strike, then then they attempted to create a distrust in govt companies - LIC, SBI, HAL that are considered the backbone of India's economy; it turned out to be incorrect...Then they levelled allegations on the Election Commission of India, EVM. It has now escalated to allegations on Constitutional positions...So, we can say that the landmine or submarine of Congress-Soros that was underground has now come before everyone..."
18:31 IST, December 10th 2024
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Night Shelters in Lucknow, Provides Relief
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited night shelters in Lucknow.
The CM also interacted with the people taking shelter there and provided relief materials.
18:19 IST, December 10th 2024
CM Bhajanlal Sharma Meets Union Ministers Gadkari and Chauhan at Rajasthan Summit
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chauhan at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.
18:06 IST, December 10th 2024
Security Tightened as Tripura Prepares for NEC Plenary Session with Amit Shah's Attendance
Security has been tightened, with special focus on the Bangladesh border, as Tripura prepares to host the NEC Plenary Session. Union Minister Amit Shah and other officials will attend the event.
17:50 IST, December 10th 2024
Delhi Police Issues 2.66 Lakh Challans Under GRAP, Says Special Commissioner
Special Commissioner (Traffic) of Delhi Poice, Ajay Chaudhry says, "Since the GRAP has been implemented in Delhi, the police has issued Challan to 2,66,000 vehicles. The minimum amount of Challan (PUCC) is Rs 10,000. This year, the number of challans is almost twice to the last year... Thousands of such vehicles which are not permitted in Delhi were returned from the Delhi borders in this duration..."
17:48 IST, December 10th 2024
Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chair
On a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiu says, "The opposition disrespect the dignity of Chair, be it in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha... Congress party and their alliance continuously behaved wrongly by not following the direction of the Chair. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji comes from a humble background. He always talks about farmers' and people's welfare inside and outside the parliament. He guides us. We respect him. The notice that has been served - I condemn the step of those 60 MPs who have signed the notice. NDA has the majority and we all have faith in the chairman. We are happy with the way he guides the House..."
17:06 IST, December 10th 2024
Haryana CM Confirms Arrest in Gurugram Cotton Bomb Incident, Discusses New Criminal Laws
On two cotton bombs thrown outside the clubs located in Gurugram Sector-29, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "The youth was intoxicated. He threw two cotton bombs. He was arrested and an investigation is going on."
The CM says, "The three new criminal laws will benefit the people of the state and the country - earlier penal codes were misused. We have worked a lot (on the implementation of the new laws in the state) and we will soon take it towards 100% implementation."
16:53 IST, December 10th 2024
CM Siddaramaiah Mourns SM Krishna's Death, Declares State Holiday
On the demise of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, CM Siddaramaiah says, "With his demise, the state has lost a stalwart leader. I will pray to God that his family and supporters get the strength to bear this grief, and may his soul rest in peace. I met him two months ago when he was undergoing treatment in the hospital. A government holiday has been declared tomorrow in the state and there will be three days of mourning. I will attend the last rites tomorrow."
16:40 IST, December 10th 2024
BJP's CN Ashwath Narayan Slams Aaditya Thackrey's Belagavi UT Statement
On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackrey’s statement about declaring Belagavi a Union Territory, BJP Leader CN Ashwath Narayan says, “The Mahajan Commission has already come out with a clear report. Why are they (Aaditya Thackrey) trying to instigate again and again? He should focus on how to help the people of Maharashtra…”
16:25 IST, December 10th 2024
PM Modi Remembers Sacrifices of Assam Movement Martyrs on Swahid Diwas
"Swahid Diwas is an occasion to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifices of those who dedicated themselves to the Assam Movement. Their unwavering resolve and selfless efforts helped preserve Assam’s unique culture and identity. Their valour also inspires us all to continue working towards a developed Assam," posts PM Modi
15:57 IST, December 10th 2024
Buddhist Protest Near Gateway of India Over Attacks on Minorities in Bangladesh
Members of various communities, including the Buddhist community, stage a demonstration near Gateway of India in Mumbai, over the targetted attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.
15:55 IST, December 10th 2024
Security Tightened Outside Bangladesh High Commission Ahead of Protest March
Security was stepped up outside the Bangladesh High Commission here on Tuesday in view of a protest march against alleged targeting of minorities in the neighbouring country, with officials saying the agitation caused traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters.
A senior police officer said they made adequate security arrangements in the area in view of the protest.
"We have enhanced security arrangements outside the Bangladesh High Commission in view of the protest march. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.
15:54 IST, December 10th 2024
Karnataka Assembly Pays Tribute to SM Krishna
Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister S M Krishna, with leaders cutting across parties describing the departed leader as a "gentleman politician", "statesman", and lauding his contribution in making Bengaluru an IT hub.
Leaders also expressed their admiration for his dressing sense, command over language, and love for the game of tennis.
Krishna died at his residence early this morning. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time.
15:09 IST, December 10th 2024
RG Kar Case: SC Directs NTF To Submit Final Report in 12 Weeks
Supreme Court directs National Task Force (NTF) to submit its final report within twelve weeks and posts the matter on March 17, 2025
15:07 IST, December 10th 2024
Amit Shah to Join Two-Day NEC Plenary Session in Tripura This Month
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotirditya Scindia are scheduled to join the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) scheduled to commence on December 20 here, an official said on Tuesday.
Besides the plenary session, two other events – meetings of bankers and the Northeast Space Application Centre (NSAC) – will be held during that time.
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of NEC plenary and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be coming here to join the NEC plenary meeting scheduled to be held here on December 20 and 21," Secretary (Planning & Coordination) L T Darlong told PTI.
"All the governors, chief Ministers and chief secretaries of the northeastern states are expected to attend the NEC meeting," Darlong said.
"We are waiting to receive the list of the guests from the NEC but we have put in all efforts to make the NEC meeting successful," he s
14:41 IST, December 10th 2024
Bomb Blast Outside Pub in Sector 29 of Gurugram
A bomb blast occurred outside a club in Gurugram's Sector 29, where two country-made bombs were thrown, one of which exploded.
Gurugram police is investigating the incident due to suspected gangster involvement
14:21 IST, December 10th 2024
Man Arrested For False Bomb Alert on Flight Turns Out to be IB Officer
A man arrested for allegedly sharing a bogus bomb alert on an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata last month has turned out to be an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer.
Police, however, justified his arrest claiming he provided false information that forced the flight with 187 passengers onboard to make an emergency landing.
Animesh Mandal (44) is a deputy superintendent-rank IB official posted in Nagpur and he was innocent, his lawyer Faizal Rizvi told reporters here two days ago.
On November 14, Mandal allegedly told the crew of the IndiGo flight after it took off that there was a bomb on the plane.
14:19 IST, December 10th 2024
Hundreds Protest in Delhi Against Atrocities on Hindus, Other Minorities in Bangladesh
Hundreds of people from various organisations, including the RSS, held a protest march at Chanakyapuri here against alleged atrocities and human rights violations against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.
Security was stepped up outside the Bangladesh High Commission, which is in the area, in view of a protest march.
The protesters, who came from all walks of life, were carrying placards demanding the United Nations Human Rights Council's in the matter. They also called upon Bangladesh to stop the alleged Hindu genocide in the country.
13:51 IST, December 10th 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia.
13:29 IST, December 10th 2024
J-K: Fire breaks out at MLA hostel in Srinagar
A fire broke out in the MLA hostel at Srinagar on Tuesday. Visuals showed thick fumes of black smoke emanating from the building. Firefighters reached on the spot to douse the fire upon receiving information.
13:22 IST, December 10th 2024
Five Killed in Separate Road Accidents in UP's Kaushamb
Five people were killed in three separate road accidents in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
The accidents occurred on Monday.
Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the first crash took place near Diwarkotari village in Manjhanpur police station area.
Premchand (30) and his cousin Kakku (25), residents of Chhogarian Ka Purwa, were travelling by a motorcycle to a relative's home in Sarai Akil police station area when a speeding tanker hit their vehicle from behind, he said.
13:03 IST, December 10th 2024
Cyber Crimes, Climate Change New Threats to Human Rights: President
The human rights discourse so far has been centred on the "human agency" as the violator is assumed to be a human but with AI entering our lives, the "culprit could be a non-human" but an intelligent agent, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.
In her address at an event hosted by the NHRC here to mark the Human Rights Day, the President also underlined that cyber crimes and climate change are "new threats" to human rights.
Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.
12:53 IST, December 10th 2024
Sri Lanka President Dissanayake to Visit India from Dec 15-17
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake a two-day visit to India from December 15, in his first overseas visit after assuming office, it was announced on Tuesday.
During his visit, Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters here.
He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Minister of Finance Anil Jayantha Fernando, said Jayathissa, also the Minister of Health.
12:40 IST, December 10th 2024
Security Forces Launch Massive Search Operation in Kathua District of Jammu
An operation has been launched by the Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Pangroli area of Kathua.
Special Forces of the Indian Army have also been inducted into the operation, which was launched after receiving inputs about 3-4 suspects moving in the area
12:22 IST, December 10th 2024
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow
Lok Sabha has also been adjourned for the day amidst sloganeering.
The House will reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday, December 11.
12:17 IST, December 10th 2024
VP Dhankhar Adjourns Rajya Sabha Proceedings for the Day
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid uproar by opposition. The House will reconvene at 11:30 am on Wednesday, December 11.
12:03 IST, December 10th 2024
Rajya Sabha Proceedings Resume
12:01 IST, December 10th 2024
Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Death Toll Climbs to 7; Experts Examine Vehicle
The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai has risen to seven, officials on Tuesday said as experts inspected the wet leased vehicle to ascertain if it had any mechanical fault.
As many as 42 other persons were also rushed to various hospitals after being injured in the incident on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) at around 9.30 pm on Monday when the bus dashed into pedestrians and some vehicles after its driver lost control over the wheels, they said.
11:22 IST, December 10th 2024
Rajya Sabha Adjourned till 12 Noon
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus by both ruling and opposition MPs over different issues.
11:31 IST, December 10th 2024
Opposition MPS Stage Protest Outside Parliament
Several Opposition MPs on Tuesday demonstrated a protest in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas'.
11:07 IST, December 10th 2024
Lok Sabha Adjourned till Noon Amid Sloganeering by Opposition
10:36 IST, December 10th 2024
2 Killed as Motorcycle Hits Stationary Tempo in Ballia
Two men returning from a wedding were killed Tuesday morning when their motorcycle hit a stationary tempo in the Nirupur village here, police said.
According to police, the accident occurred on the Ballia-Bairiya Highway when the motorcycle rammed into a parked tempo.
The victims, identified as Ramesh Sahni (38) and Lakhan Sahni (36), sustained severe injuries. Police rushed them to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, an official said.
10:34 IST, December 10th 2024
Water Supply Disrupted in Mumbai's Bandra Due to Pipeline Leakage
A leakage was reported in a 600 mm diameter water supply pipeline in Bandra at 2 AM last night. BMC teams are working to stop the leakage. This has affected the water supply in the H West ward. Some areas of Bandra will not receive water supply today, while other areas will experience low water pressure until the pipeline is fully restored. The BMC has appealed to residents in the H West ward to use water carefully today.
10:26 IST, December 10th 2024
S M Krishna Left Behind Rich Legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service, Says FM Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna has left behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service.
In a post on 'X', she said she was "deeply saddened" by the passing of S M Krishna and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.
"He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs.
He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service," she added.
09:59 IST, December 10th 2024
Karnataka to Observe 3 Days of Mourning on the Demise of Former CM S.M. Krishna
The Karnataka government will observe three days of mourning following the demise of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. His last rites will be performed with full state honours. During this period, no functions or celebrations will be held.
09:56 IST, December 10th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Condoles S.M. Krishna's Demise
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the passing away of former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna on Tuesday, acknowledging his service to the people in various capacities during his long career.
"Sad to learn about the demise of Shri S. M. Krishna, who served people in various capacities during his long career in public life – from a member of the state assembly and of parliament to a union minister and governor. As Chief Minister of Karnataka, he earned people’s affection for his commitment to the development of the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," the President wrote on X.
09:54 IST, December 10th 2024
Czech National Booked in Goa for Carrying Banned GPS device
Police have registered a case against a 54-year-old Czech national for allegedly carrying a banned GPS device while attempting to board a flight from Goa to Doha, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused, Martin Polesny, was found with a Garmin Edge 540 GPS device (a cyclocomputer) in his baggage during screening at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa on Monday, a police spokesperson said.
09:13 IST, December 10th 2024
'Remarkable Leader': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, hailing as him a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life.
"SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker." PM wrote on X.
09:09 IST, December 10th 2024
Mumbai Accident: 49 Injured, 6 Dead After Bus Rams into Vehicle in Kurla West
In a latest update, a total of 49 people are reported injured, with 6 dead, after a BEST bus rammed into vehicles in Kurla West.
It is suspected the accident took place on Monday night in Kurla West area due to a brake failure, according to officials.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus, after ploughing through pedestrians and vehicles, entered into a residential society, Buddha Colony, and came to a halt, they said.
08:51 IST, December 10th 2024
Kedarnath Blanketed in White After First Snowfall of the Season
Kedarnath has been transformed into a winter wonderland with the first snowfall of the season, covering Baba Bholenath's Kedarpuri in a white layer. Due to the heavy snowfall, reconstruction work in the area has been temporarily halted.
The first snow of the season has not only reached Kedarnath, but also blanketed other high-altitude regions like Auli, Joshimath, and Badrinath.
08:38 IST, December 10th 2024
5-Year-Old Boy Falls into Borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa
A 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday evening, prompting the district administration to launch a rescue operation. \
According to district administration officials, the child was at a depth of about 150 feet and his condition was said to be stable. "The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen.
The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar said.
08:12 IST, December 10th 2024
J-K: Soldier Killed in Mine Blast in Poonch, Army Pays Tribute
A soldier was killed in a mine blast while patrolling in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The Army paid tributes to Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps and all ranks paid tributes to the deceased soldier who was part of an area domination patrol (team) in the area of Thandar Tekri in Poonch district.
08:19 IST, December 10th 2024
VP Dhankhar Calls for Key Meeting with Floor Leaders
Vice President Dhankhar has announced that the leaders of the House and the Opposition would reconvene in his chamber on today, at 10:30 AM, to further deliberate on issues and ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.
07:56 IST, December 10th 2024
PM Modi to Interact with Smart India Hackathon Participants on December 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with young innovators at the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon - 2024 via videoconferencing on Wednesday, his office said.
The seventh Smart India Hackathon will run concurrently at 51 centres nationwide, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
Modi will interact with the young innovators at the grand finale via videoconferencing around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.
07:16 IST, December 10th 2024
NIA Secures Custody of Accused Nabbed by Delhi Police in Human Trafficking Case
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court granted custody of an international human trafficker, Kamran Haider aka Zaidi, to the central investigation agency till December 13. Zaidi, wanted by NIA, was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday from Hyderabad. The NIA had declared a Rs 2-lakh reward on his arrest. Zaidi was wanted for allegedly trafficking Indian youths to Southeast Asia where they were forced to work at fraudulent call centers
07:13 IST, December 10th 2024
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna Passes Away at 92
Former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92. He breathed his last at 3 AM this morning at his residence in Bangalore. He had been suffering from age-related health issues.
07:09 IST, December 10th 2024
Mumbai Accident: 4 Dead, 25 Injured as Bus Crashes into Vehicles in Kurla
At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus was on its way towards Andheri when the accident took place in Kurla West. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Updated 23:57 IST, December 10th 2024