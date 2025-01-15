Search icon
  • Lucknow Woman Found Dead in Bathtub in Thailand; Husband Under Suspicion

Published 22:27 IST, January 15th 2025

Lucknow Woman Found Dead in Bathtub in Thailand; Husband Under Suspicion

The husband of the woman has come under suspicion after the latter was found dead inside a bathtub in Thailand under mysterious circumstances.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lucknow woman found dead in bathtub in Thailand | Image: Republic

Lucknow: The husband of the woman has come under suspicion after the latter was found dead inside a bathtub in Thailand under mysterious circumstances.

Family members of the deceased Priyanka Sharma (32), have alleged that there was a dispute going on between the couple.

“After the birth of their child, there was a constant dispute among them, and my daughter was being regularly harassed,” the father of the deceased said.

Husband Rejects Accusations

Dr Ashish Srivastava, husband of the deceased, outrightly rejected the accusations made towards him. 

Narrating the whole incident, Srivastava said, “False accusations have been made against me over her death. When this incident occurred, I was not even present inside the hotel. After 40 minutes, I came back and saw her body lying in the bathtub.”

Claiming that he himself called hotel staff after noticing the body, the husband further stated that his wife was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. 

“Ambulance took time to arrive, but we took her to a hospital where doctors tried to revive her, but they failed in their attempt,” he said. 

The father of the husband said, “The family of our daughter-in-law is peddling lies against my son.” 

The husband also mentioned that local police in Thailand had given a clean chit to him. 

“But they still want the postmortem to be done again. We don’t have any problems with it,” he said.

A case has been registered in the incident.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:29 IST, January 15th 2025

