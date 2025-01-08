Mafia Board: CM Yogi Hits Out at WAQF Amid Land Grabbing Incidents Across India

Lucknow: In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Waqf Board, calling it a “Mafia Board.” The Chief Minister addressed various issues, including land grabbing by the Waqf Board, opposition parties’ silence on the Maha Kumbh Mela, and the significance of Sanatan Dharma.

Waqf Board as ‘Mafia Board’

During the conversation, CM Yogi expressed his opinion on the land-grabbing allegations involving the Waqf Board. “I often think, is it the Waqf Board or the Mafia Board?” he remarked. He accused the board of claiming ownership of lands, including those used for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

He assured that every piece of land taken under the name of Waqf ownership would be reclaimed and used for the welfare of the poor. “Remember, we will acquire every inch of our land,” Yogi declared. He added, “We will use the reclaimed land to build houses, hospitals, and educational institutions for the poor.”

When questioned about the opposition’s silence on the issue, CM Yogi stated, “The opponents have been exposed, and the nation knows their reality.” Responding to the claim that the Maha Kumbh Mela is being conducted on Waqf land, CM Yogi said, “Our Kumbh traditions predate Waqf’s existence.”

On the Sanatan Board

While discussing whether a Sanatan Board should be formed like the Waqf Board, CM Yogi highlighted the supremacy of Sanatan Dharma. He dismissed comparisons between it and the Waqf Board. “Our Sanatan Dharma has no limits. It is higher than the sky and deeper than the ocean,” he said. He further added that Sanatan Dharma should not be equated with what he termed the “Mafia Board.”

Criticism of Samajwadi Party

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi urged its leaders to revisit the teachings of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. “They should understand and study Dr. Lohia before doing politics in his name,” he said. He further explained Lohia’s principles: “First, a true ‘Samajwadi’ is the one who stays away from money and materialistic wealth. You can see their example.”

He continued, “Second, to understand Bharat, read Ram, Krishna, and Shankar. At least they should read Lohia to save future generations.”

On Ram Lalla and Hindu Leaders

When questioned about Hindu leaders of the opposition not visiting the Ram Lalla temple, CM Yogi responded, “We don’t have any restrictions on visiting. People who go are fortunate, and those who do not will face the consequences of their own actions.” He further asserted, “In the entire world, only Sanatan Dharma can give this freedom.”

He added, “They don’t have the moral strength to visit the Ram Lalla temple.”

Addressing allegations of constitutional violations, CM Yogi criticized those he accused of misusing the Constitution. “Those who roam around with the Constitution are the ones who have violated it the most,” he said. He also pointed out, “Ambedkar’s Constitution didn’t have the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in the Preamble. They were added by Congress post-Emergency. They have done many unconstitutional acts.”

UP CM Breaks Silence on Sambhal Violence

Breaking his silence on the Sambhal violence in UP, Yogi Adityanath said that the survey orders were given by the judiciary, but riots, conflict, and chaos erupted in the district. The UP CM went on to say that baoris and temples in Sambhal were destroyed, but no one took cognizance of the matter. He condemned any kind of damage or violence against religious places. Comparing the riots in Sambhal to a disease, Yogi Adityanath said that it must be treated before it escalates.

The UP CM went on to say that there has been an ‘Islamization of Sambhal,’ with Hindu symbols, architecture, statues, and idols being demolished. He cited the ‘Ain-e-Akbari,’ in which it is mentioned that Mir Baki destroyed a temple in Sambhal and made a mosque in its place. Yogi Adityanath said that people who think destroying temples to build mosques is acceptable must introspect.

Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

