Maha Kumbh 2025: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Reaches Prayagraj, Police Ban Drones | LIVE

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 7 | Image: PTI

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. Devotees continues to arrive on the seventh day, initiation of women to become Naga ascetics starts today. Naga diksha will also be held on 26th and 27th January.

Live Blog

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. Devotees continues to arrive on the seventh day, initiation of women to become Naga ascetics starts today. Naga diksha will also be held on 26th and 27th January.



Listen to this article



07:06 IST, January 19th 2025 Opposition attacking CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his Davos visit Mumbai, Maharashtra: On opposition attacking CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his Davos visit, State Minister Uday Samant says, "... We never objected to or interfered with their work when they went to Davos three years ago.

07:07 IST, January 19th 2025 Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Mahakumbh for 6 days Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Maha Kumbh for 6 days. He reached Prayagraj with family, will stay in Swami Avdheshanand's camp.

07:04 IST, January 19th 2025 Yogi government will take a dip in Maha Kumbh on January 22 Yogi Adityanath will reach Prayagraj with the entire cabinet on January 22 and take a dip in the Sangam.