Maha Kumbh 2025: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Reaches Prayagraj, Police Ban Drones | LIVE
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad.
07:07 IST, January 19th 2025
Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Mahakumbh for 6 days
Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Maha Kumbh for 6 days. He reached Prayagraj with family, will stay in Swami Avdheshanand's camp.
07:04 IST, January 19th 2025
Yogi government will take a dip in Maha Kumbh on January 22
Yogi Adityanath will reach Prayagraj with the entire cabinet on January 22 and take a dip in the Sangam.
