  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maha Kumbh 2025: Mesmerising Drone Show Lights Up Night Sky in Prayagraj | WATCH

Published 22:46 IST, January 25th 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mesmerising Drone Show Lights Up Night Sky in Prayagraj | WATCH

A spectacular drone show illuminated the Maha Kumbh Mela area in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mesmerising visuals of the drone show being organised in the Maha Kumbh Mela. | Image: ANI

Prayagraj: A spectacular drone show illuminated the Maha Kumbh Mela area in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Drones ascended into the sky in perfect synchronisation during the show, forming captivating shapes and visuals.

Mesmerising Visuals From Drone Show At Maha Kumbh  | WATCH 

These displays highlighted scenes from Indian culture, spirituality, and the significance of the Maha Kumbh, it said.

The dazzling coordination of lights and music promises to leave millions of devotees and tourists spellbound.

To ensure the event's smooth execution, stringent security measures have been put in place and during the rehearsal, local administration, police, and tourism department officials collaborated to review the security and technical arrangements at the venue, ensuring seamless coordination, an official statement said. 

Earlier this week, the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) released before and after satellite images of the tent city here giving an insight into the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh which is drawing crores of people from across the world to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Maha Kumbh, a mega-religious event organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days till February 26. More than eight crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the Sangam so far.

Updated 22:47 IST, January 25th 2025

ISRO Maha Kumbh

