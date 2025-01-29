Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath For Fourth Time, Offers Full Support

PM Modi has spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Image: PTI

A stampede broke out at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, causing some injuries and several people feared dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath three times since the incident, which has caused panic and tension among the devotees. Rescue operations are ongoing.

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, over 80 to 100 million people are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats. The officer mentioned that the incident occurred after some barriers in the area broke, leading to injuries. However, the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, and it was reiterated that the situation is not serious.