Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath For Fourth Time, Offers Full Support
Mahakumbh Stampede News Live Updates: PM Modi spoke to UP CM Yogi on the situtaion which has caused panic among devotees. CM Yogi has addressed media and urges devotees to take bath at nearest ghat.
A stampede broke out at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, causing some injuries and several people feared dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath three times since the incident, which has caused panic and tension among the devotees. Rescue operations are ongoing.
On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, over 80 to 100 million people are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats. The officer mentioned that the incident occurred after some barriers in the area broke, leading to injuries. However, the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, and it was reiterated that the situation is not serious.
11:23 IST, January 29th 2025
'Only three Amrit Snans in Mahakumbh,' says President of Akhara Parishad
There are only three 'Amrit snans' in the ongoing Mahakumbh, said the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri. The three occasions of 'Amrit snans' include - Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amawasya and Basant Panchami, according to Puri. He further stated that the Akharas would go for snan once the crowd reduced, adding that the Amavasya tithi would continue till tonight. Following the stampede-like situation, Puri appealed to everyone to not pay attention to any rumours.
11:24 IST, January 29th 2025
Devotees Continue to Gather for a Holy Dip Near Triveni
A Massive crowd of devotees continue to take holy baths in Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi advised devotees to take holy bath at the nearest ghat, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. "Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.
11:24 IST, January 29th 2025
UP CM Says Continuously Monitoring Situation
Maha Kumbh stampede LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Prayagraj with senior officers. He issued an appeal to devotees to be calm, bathe at nearest ghats, and not to push for coming towards the Sangam nose.
11:01 IST, January 29th 2025
Yogi Addresses Media After Stampede, Urges Devotees to Remain Calm
Yogi Adityanath addressed the media flsollowing the stampede at Mahakumbh, confirming that the incident occurred between 1 and 2 am. He reported that several people were injured and are currently being treated at hospital. CM emphasized that the entire administration acted swiftly to minimize casualties. Yogi also noted that around 10 crore people are present at the Mahakumbh today and appealed for a phased Amrit Snan to ensure safety. Additionally, Yogi urged devotees to ignore rumours and warned that spreading false information could lead to further damage.
11:01 IST, January 29th 2025
Mahakumbh Stampede: Special Trains Not Cancelled, More Than 360 Trains Slated to Ply
The Railways has planned to run more than 360 trains from the various stations in the Prayagraj region today. As of now, there is no plan to cancel any special train, says Ministry of Railways.
10:37 IST, January 29th 2025
Amrit Snan to Resume at 10 Am, Announces Akhara Parishad
Amrit Snan, which was earlier suspended, will resume at 10 am as per the Akhara Parishad’s latest announcement.
10:02 IST, January 29th 2025
CM Yogi Urges Devotees to Follow Guidelines as Amrit Snan Resumes
CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees to adhere by the instructions issued by the administration, as Akharas to resume their Amrit Snan
10:01 IST, January 29th 2025
PM Modi Calls Yogi Adityanath for Third Time
PM Modi is personally issuing instructions on normalisation and relief measures. The Prime Minister has spoken to CM Yogi Adityanath three times since the stampede occurred this morning
10:01 IST, January 29th 2025
Ambulance Caught Fire in Mahakumbh Stampede Area
Mahakumbh Stampede: An Ambulance caught fire in the Kumbh area, PTI reports. Visuals show people using fire extinguishers to douse the flames.
10:01 IST, January 29th 2025
Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees to Avoid Sangam, Bathe Nearby
UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose, follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate with them. He has also asked to not pay attention to any rumours.
10:00 IST, January 29th 2025
Amit Shah Speaks to Yogi After Maha Kumbh Stampede-Like Situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela
10:00 IST, January 29th 2025
‘Crowd Had No Idea Where to Go..,’ Eyewitness Recounts
According to an eyewitness, the stampede took place around 2:30 am when a large number of devotees reached the Sangam banks.
“The problem was mainly due to the fact that the crowd had no idea where to go after bathing. These people were carrying heavy luggage on their heads. There were a large number of iron dustbins that pilgrims could not see. A few people fell as they lost balance. Their luggage could be seen all over the area,” the eyewitness said.
10:00 IST, January 29th 2025
‘Devotees Should Bathe and Return,’ Seer Appeals After Stampede
Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of Akhada Parishad and patron of Juna Akhara, has requested people to take a dip in the Ganga wherever they are, and return to their homes.
After the stampede in Maha Kumbh, the Mahant said that bathing in the Ganga, whether inside or outside the boundary of Prayagraj, will give the same merit.
09:59 IST, January 29th 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: RPF Deployed for Crowd Control
Rapid Action Force personnel deployed for crowd control as lakhs of devotees throng Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
09:59 IST, January 29th 2025
Stampede Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
A stampede-like situation has been reported in Prayagraj at the Maha Kumbh as thousands of thousands pilgrims visit the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared and many people have been injured.
