Assembly Election Results LIVE: What's Happening in Maharashtra and Jharkhand; Check Updates Here

Assembly Election Results LIVE: What's Happening in Maharashtra and Jharkhand? Who is Leading?

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections have taken a decisive turn in favor of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections have taken a decisive turn in favor of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP. The alliance has crossed the halfway mark comfortably, with the BJP alone expected to surpass 100 seats, becoming the largest party in the state. This marks a significant return to power for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, despite fierce competition.

Who Will Be Maharashtra Chief Minister?

While no particular name has been officially announced by the party but Devendra Fadnavis is emerging as a CM face for Maharashtra. A senior BJP leader has said that Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called him to congratulate.

In Jharkhand, the political landscape has shifted as the INDIA bloc, led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has gained a strong lead over the BJP-led NDA. This shift in momentum has brought the INDIA alliance closer to securing a victory in the state, marking a significant turn in Jharkhand’s political narrative. The ongoing vote counting continues to reveal how the battle between the two major alliances is unfolding.

Stay tuned for the fastest updates and real-time election results as the final counts emerge. For both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the election results are shaping the future political direction of the states.

When will the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Election Results be Fully Updated?

The election results will be updated continuously throughout the day as the vote counting progresses. Stay tuned for real-time updates on our live blog and official Election Commission sources.

Where Can I Track the Fastest Election Results?

You can track the fastest election results on reliable news websites and live blogs dedicated to election coverage, such as ours, as well as the Election Commission of India’s official page for live counting.

How Can I Know Who is Leading in Maharashtra?

Updates on the leading parties in Maharashtra will be available as soon as counting begins. The Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, is expected to lead, with the BJP potentially crossing the 100-seat mark.

What is the Current Situation in Jharkhand?

The INDIA bloc, led by Hemant Soren’s JMM, is currently leading in Jharkhand, surpassing the BJP-led NDA in the ongoing election results.\

How Can I Get Live Updates on the Election Results for Both States?