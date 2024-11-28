Mahayuti Leaders to Meet Amit Shah Today as Suspense Over New Maharashtra CM Continues

Mumbai: As suspense remains over the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the three top leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis , Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar, will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, November 28. According to sources, the three top Mahayuti leaders will meet Sha to further discuss modalities of the government formation in the state.

This comes after Eknath Shinde, who resigned from the top post on Tuesday and is now serving as the caretaker CM, paved the way for BJP top leadership to take a final call on choosing the next Maharashtra CM by declaring that Shiv Sena would not be a “hurdle” in new government formation.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Shinde said that he was ready to go with the decision that BJP leadership takes. "I have told PM Modi that I would not be an obstacle. We will go with whatever he decides," Shinde said at a press conference in Thane. The caretaker CM's declaration indicates a smooth transition of power in the state after Mahayuti's stunning performance in the November 20 polls. During presser, Shinde also rubbished reports he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

Even after five days after the result declaration on November 23, the allies have been unable to end the suspense over who would take the top post. The delay in announcement of new CM follows the Mahayuti coalition's thumping victory in the state assembly elections, giving multiple blows to the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA). This comes amid the likelihood of Fadnavis becoming the CM given that the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 288-member House.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP while the MVA consist of Congress, NCP ( Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray). However, the details of the incoming government are likely to be given a concrete shape in the meeting of the state's ruling alliance leaders with the BJP's national leadership.

Shinde May Swap His Position With Fadnavis

Sources also revealed that BJP-led alliance is mulling a plan to implement the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs to represent all three major 'Mahayuti' constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) in the upcoming new government. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar said the new CM is likely to be sworn-in either on November 30 or December 1. According to sources, the state will again get two deputy CMs.

Mahayuti's Landslide Victory

Mahayuti registered a resounding victory in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 229 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, bagging 132 seats of the 149 seats it contested, securing a vote share of 26.77%. This is a step up from the 2019 Assembly elections, where the BJP had secured 105 seats and a 25.75% vote share. Its ally, the Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde faction), added a significant 12.38% vote share, further strengthening the coalition’s hold over the state. While Shinde-led Sena bagged 57 seats, the NCP won 41 seats to take the Mahayuti total to 230 seats.

This victory positions the BJP as the undisputed leader in Maharashtra politics, dominating both in terms of vote share and seat tally.

Meanwhile, the term of the current state assembly ended on Wednesday, November 26. Amid the talks of Fadnavis becoming the CM for the third time, many Sena leaders have demanded that Shinde should continue as the CM as the landslide win was under his leadership.

If elected for the top post, Fadnavis will become the CM for third time after serving as the top leader in 2014 and 2019. Post 2014 elections, Fadnavis had completed a full five-year term while in coalition with the then-undivided Shiv Sena.

After the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP, under Fadnavis, briefly formed a government with Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister. However, the government lasted only for 80 hours, as Ajit Pawar pulled out again to be with his uncle, Sharad Pawar , the current NCP (SP) chief.

For the first time in six decades, there will be no leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly due to the inadequate number of MLAs in the opposition camp.

As per norms, a single party, and not a coalition, should have at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the 288-member House to stake claim to the House opposition leader’s post, an official said.

The maximum permissible limit for the Council of Ministers in Maharashtra is 43, including the CM. The BJP, which has 132 MLAs, is likely to keep almost half the ministerial berths for itself, as per sources.