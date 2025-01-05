Search icon
Published 14:21 IST, January 5th 2025

Major Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Shop in Kerala

A major fire broke out at a scrap shop in a residential area near Chembumukku here on Sunday morning, triggering panic among people. Fire and rescue service units rushed to the spot and launched efforts to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Major Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Shop in Kerala | Image: X

Kochi: A major fire broke out at a scrap shop in a residential area near Chembumukku here on Sunday morning, triggering panic among people.

Fire and rescue service units rushed to the spot and launched efforts to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

The rapidly spreading fire prompted the evacuation of residents from the vicinity. However, no casualties were reported, they said.

According to local residents, the fire erupted around 10 am at the shop, which has been operating in the area for several years.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, fire officials said. Additional fire force units were deployed at the scene, and the flames were brought under control after a two-hour-long operation.

However, officials added that the fire-dousing efforts are continuing. 

Updated 14:21 IST, January 5th 2025

