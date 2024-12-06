Mamata Banerjee Signals Readiness to Lead INDI Alliance From West Bengal

New Delhi: A rift appears to be brewing within the opposition INDI alliance as West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the alliance is being managed, signaling her readiness to take charge if given the opportunity.

In an interview with a news channel on Friday, Banerjee made it clear that she was capable of handling both her responsibilities as the Chief Minister of West Bengal and leading the opposition front. "I had formed the INDI bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she remarked.

When asked about her reluctance to lead the opposition front, she said, "If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning." Adding that she didn’t want to leave Bengal, she emphasized, "I can run it from here."

The alliance, which includes over two dozen opposition parties, has struggled to present a united front against the BJP.