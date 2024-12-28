Man in Parbhani Kills Wife by Setting Her Ablaze Over Birth of 3 Daughters; Arrested

Mumbai: A man in Maharashtra 's Parbhani district allegedly set his wife on fire after she gave birth to their third daughter, according to a police official on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday night in Gangakhed Naka, about 520 kilometers from Mumbai.

Kundlik Uttam Kale, 32, is accused of killing his wife, Maina, by pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze. The police are investigating the tragic incident that led to her death.

Maina's sister filed a complaint stating that Kale had been taunting his wife for having three daughters. He would often pick fights with her over this issue, contributing to a history of domestic conflict.

"On Thursday night, after one such argument, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She ran out of the house screaming where people tried to douse the fire. However, by then she was severely burnt and died while being rushed to a hospital," the official said.

Kale has been arrested for murder, the Gangakhed police station official informed.

His wife was seen running outside on the road like a burning fireball. The terrifying scene was captured on CCTV as per report.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that some people tried to extinguish the fire with water and sheets. However, they could not save the woman. The CCTV footage of the incident came out on Saturday.

The woman was seen running towards a shop, seeing the scene, a man came running towards the woman with a blanket.