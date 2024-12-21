Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Mohali, Several Feared Trapped

Chandigarh: Several people are feared trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed in Punjab 's Mohali. According to preliminary information, the building collapsed after a basement was dug up nearby. The police and other rescue teams have reached the spot.

Pictures showed a JCB at the site, with onlookers gathered at a distance. Rescue operations are currently underway, and further details are awaited.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed. It was not immediately known what triggered the collapse.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek reached the spot to take stock of the situation.