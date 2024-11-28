Search icon
  • Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call to PM Modi’s Life, Suspect Woman Detained

Published 19:55 IST, November 28th 2024

Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call to PM Modi’s Life, Suspect Woman Detained

The Mumbai police received a threatening call to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a unanimous call leading to chaos within the security agencies

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai police receives threat call to PM Modi's life | Image: Representational

Mumbai: The Mumbai police received a threatening call to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a unanimous call leading to chaos within the security agencies. The Mumbai police immediately prompted the threatening call and initiated efforts to trace the caller. After a few hours of search efforts, the Mumbai police tracked down and detained a 34-year-old woman who they believe to have made the call. The police are interrogating the woman and trying to ascertain the reason behind the threatening calls. 

The police are verifying the background of the woman and her records and links. 

According to a senior police official of the Mumbai police, the main police control room received a call at 9.13 am from a woman who said that a plot to kill PM Modi had been hatched. The caller also claimed that a weapon was already procured and was ready to execute the plant. 

The police started tracing the location of the caller and based on the last location of the caller’s mobile phone number, which was traced in Andheri, the Amboli police station was alerted, and a police team was pressed into action to locate the caller. 

Sadashiv Nikam, senior inspector of the Amboli police, said, “After technical investigation, we tried to locate her. Meanwhile, she switched on her cell phone and was traced and detained from the Kandivali area in the evening. We found out that she made this call out of some frustration towards the administration system. She is not linked to any group and does not have any criminal past.” 

Nikam added that the mobile phone was recovered from her.

According to the police, the woman has studied till Class 12, is unmarried and lives alone at her home. Her younger sister lives nearby.

The police said she has a history of calling the police control room to seek help over petty issues. She sounded a little disturbed mentally, they added.

Updated 19:55 IST, November 28th 2024

