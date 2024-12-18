Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Nagpur Dacoity: Armed Dacoits Breaks Into Businessman's House, Robs Rs 11.2 Lakh

Published 23:54 IST, December 18th 2024

Nagpur Dacoity: Armed Dacoits Breaks Into Businessman's House, Robs Rs 11.2 Lakh

A gang of five armed dacoits burgled the home of a businessman in Nagpur on Wednesday night and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 11.2 lakh

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Police | Image: ANI

Nagpur: A gang of five armed dacoits broke into the house of a businessman in Nagpur on Wednesday night and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 11.2 lakh.

The incident took place in the Kapil Nagar area, where the dacoits, armed with knives and an iron rod, entered the home of Rajesh Pandey while his family was asleep. The gang cut through three iron window grills to gain access to the house.

Once inside, the thieves ransacked the property and made off with a large sum of cash, jewelry, and other valuables. The family, unaware of the break-in at first, woke up to find their home had been robbed.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and gathering information to track down the suspects. 

Further legal action into the matter is being taken. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 02:21 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.