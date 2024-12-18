Nagpur Dacoity: Armed Dacoits Breaks Into Businessman's House, Robs Rs 11.2 Lakh

Nagpur: A gang of five armed dacoits broke into the house of a businessman in Nagpur on Wednesday night and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 11.2 lakh.

The incident took place in the Kapil Nagar area, where the dacoits, armed with knives and an iron rod, entered the home of Rajesh Pandey while his family was asleep. The gang cut through three iron window grills to gain access to the house.

Once inside, the thieves ransacked the property and made off with a large sum of cash, jewelry, and other valuables. The family, unaware of the break-in at first, woke up to find their home had been robbed.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and gathering information to track down the suspects.