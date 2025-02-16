New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: What We Know So Far

Delhi Stampede: At least 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others were injured after a sudden rush of passengers caused by two delayed trains for the Maha Kumbh led to an overcrowding situation at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday night, officials said.

The chaotic situation developed around 8 pm on platform numbers 13, 14, and 15 of the station as passengers were waiting to board trains to Prayagraj.

Officials said additional security forces had been deployed to control the situation at the railway station and four fire engines were also rushed to the spot.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's First Statement

In his first response, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the situation had been controlled at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF (railway police force) reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush," the minister posted on X.

Railway authorities had urged people not to believe rumours of a stampede. Delhi Police and RPF had reached. Injured passengers had been taken to the hospital. Special trains were being run to evacuate the sudden rush.

While railway authorities had not confirmed any deaths, Delhi Lieutenant General VK Saxena. Mr Saxena had also called the incident a stampede.

Videos showed a massive crowd at the platform as a train rolled in.

Officials said there had been a rush to board the train as well as panic when passengers realised that not all of them would be able to get in. "When the Prayagraj Express was on platform number 14, many people were present there. The Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani (both of which pass through Prayagraj) were delayed and passengers of these trains were also present on platforms 12, 13, and 14," said a police official.

Defence Minister Confirms Loss of Lives In Devastating Tragedy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform (sic). In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured."

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: What We Know So Far