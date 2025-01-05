New OYO Rules Bar Unmarried Couples from Check-in

New Delhi: Popular online hotel booking company OYO has changed its hotel check-in policy for unmarried couples, who are no longer entertained without showing their relationship proof.

New OYO Rules for Unmarried Couples

Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India, told PTI, “OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically.”

According to the updated hotel check-in policy, couples will be required to provide valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in for both online and offline bookings. OYO has shared its new guidelines with partner hotels asking them to decline couple bookings from those who fail to show their relationship proofs.