  • Noida DM Orders Closure of Schools on November 26 Amid Rising Pollution

Published 19:40 IST, November 25th 2024

Noida DM Orders Closure of Schools on November 26 Amid Rising Pollution

The Noida District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of schools in Noida till November 26th amid increasing air pollution and surging AQI.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Noida DM orders closure of schools amid rising pollution | Image: PTI

Noida: The Noida District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of schools in Noida till November 26th amid increasing air pollution and surging AQI. Suspension of physical classes has been ordered in all schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar till November 26, an official source said.

The physical classes were suspended by the district administration last week in view of harmful levels of air quality in the region.

Since last month, the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Greater Noida, has been grappling with levels of air quality that are considered harmful to human health.

The air quality index in NCR has deteriorated to alarming levels, with schools being ordered to switch to online mode of classes while offices are having staggered work hours in Gautam Buddh Nagar. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 01:54 IST, November 26th 2024

