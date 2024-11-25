Noida DM Orders Closure of Schools on November 26 Amid Rising Pollution

Noida: The Noida District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of schools in Noida till November 26th amid increasing air pollution and surging AQI. Suspension of physical classes has been ordered in all schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar till November 26, an official source said.

The physical classes were suspended by the district administration last week in view of harmful levels of air quality in the region.

Since last month, the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Greater Noida, has been grappling with levels of air quality that are considered harmful to human health.