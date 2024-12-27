Search icon
Published 23:43 IST, December 27th 2024

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja’s Tenure Extended For One Year

The Union government has approved the extension of Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja for a period of one year, official sources said on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja | Image: X

Bhubaneswar: The Union government has approved the extension of Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja for a period of one year, official sources said. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Ahuja’s extension, official sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ahuja, who was due to superannuate on December 31, 2024, will remain in service for another year.

The Odisha government has decided to extend the tenure of Ahuja with the approval of the Centre, informed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

“Several schemes are being implemented in the state, and for the execution of those, the government needs support from the bureaucracy,” he said.

The 1990-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer was appointed as chief secretary on June 29, 2024. He took charge on July 1 this year. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:43 IST, December 27th 2024

