On Eve of Makar Sankranti, Over Two Dozen Birds Rescued with 'Manja' Injuries

Mumbai: More than two dozens birds were rescued across Mumbai with 'manja' injuries during the first day of a camp held amid Makar Sankranti, a forest department official said on Monday.

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, with a major part of the festivities being flying of kites.

However, despite a ban, many of those taking part in kite flying activities use nylon 'manja' or kite string reinforced with glass and other sharp objects, which result in grievous injuries to people and animals as well as death.

The camp is being conducted by NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) in coordination with the forest department, the official said.

"The birds saved include flamingo, eagle owl, kite, parakeets, pigeons and crows. have been rescued across Mumbai. They are being treated and kept under observation by the team of vets and rehabilitators," RAWW founder president Pawan Sharma said.