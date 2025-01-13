Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • On Eve of Makar Sankranti, Over Two Dozen Birds Rescued with 'Manja' Injuries

Published 23:27 IST, January 13th 2025

On Eve of Makar Sankranti, Over Two Dozen Birds Rescued with 'Manja' Injuries

More than two dozens birds were rescued across Mumbai with 'manja' injuries during the first day of a camp held amid Makar Sankranti.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
On Eve of Makar Sankranti, Over Two Dozen Birds Rescued with 'Manja' Injuries | Image: Freepik

Mumbai: More than two dozens birds were rescued across Mumbai with 'manja' injuries during the first day of a camp held amid Makar Sankranti, a forest department official said on Monday.

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, with a major part of the festivities being flying of kites.

However, despite a ban, many of those taking part in kite flying activities use nylon 'manja' or kite string reinforced with glass and other sharp objects, which result in grievous injuries to people and animals as well as death.

The camp is being conducted by NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) in coordination with the forest department, the official said.

"The birds saved include flamingo, eagle owl, kite, parakeets, pigeons and crows. have been rescued across Mumbai. They are being treated and kept under observation by the team of vets and rehabilitators," RAWW founder president Pawan Sharma said.

"Manja causes severe injuries. Some of these birds will never be able to fly again," said Dr Rina Dev, President of Riwild Sanctuary organisation. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:27 IST, January 13th 2025

Recommended

AI To Replace Human Coders? Meta CEO Zuckerberg's Remarks Spark Debate
World News
Trump Shares Parody Video Mocking Harris Following Chat With Obama
World News
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
India Captain Rohit Sharma Wants To Train With Mumbai Ranji Team
SportFit
Daaku Maharaaj Outperforms Ram Charan's Game Changer On First Monday
Entertainment News
Zuckerberg Fakery Gets Solid Shutdown In Public Call Out From Vaishnaw
India News
'Women Officers Doing Well': Army Chief on Issues Raised by Top Officer
India News
ECI Directs Delhi Police To Take Action Against BJP's Parvesh Verma
India News
Former AUS Star Set For PSL Debut after Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction
SportFit
'Packed And Ready': Melania Trump Gears Up for White House Comeback
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: