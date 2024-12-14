PM Modi Quotes Nehru's 1951 Letter To CMs On Changing The Constitution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday quoted a statement from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to the Chief Ministers' in 1951 on changing the Constitution, during his reply to the Constitution debate in Lok Sabha. PM Modi said that it was Pandit Nehru who had said that we must not hesitate to change the Constitution if it comes in our way.

In Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said, “The then PM, Pandit Nehru had written a letter to Chief Ministers. In his letter, he wrote – if the Constitution comes in the way… we must make change in the Constitution at any cost.”

"In 1951, this sin was committed. But the country was not silent. The then President Dr Rajendra Prasad alerted him that it is wrong. The then Speaker also told him that what he is doing is wrong. Great Congress leaders like Acharya Kriplani, Jayprakash Narayan alerted Pandit Nehru. But Pandit Nehru had his own Constitution. That is why, he neglected the suggestions of such senior leaders...," PM Modi said.

Further hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said, “This country didn't have an elected government from 1947 to 1952. A temporary system, a selected government was in place. Elections were not held. An interim government was in place until the elections. Before 1952, Rajya Sabha was also not formed. There were no elections in states as well. There was no mandate by the people... In 1951, when there wasn't an elected government, he amended the Constitution through an Ordinance. Right to Express was attacked...This was an insult to Constitution makers... As soon as he saw an opportunity, he dealt a blow to Right to Express. This was a grave insult of Constitution makers. What could not be facilitate in Constituent Assembly, he facillitated that through back door and that too when he was not the PM of an elected government. He committed a sin.”

During his speech, PM Modi launched repeated attacks at the Congress and Gandhi family saying they challenged the Constitution adding nobody destroyed the Constitution the way they did. "They snatched peoples' fundamental rights during the emergency."