PM Modi Slams Congress For Disregarding Supreme Court's Shah Bano Verdict For Vote Bank Politics

New Delhi: In his address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Congress party of repeatedly exploiting and amending the Indian Constitution for their own gain, mentioning the Shah Bano case. PM Modi stated that then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed the spirit of the Constitution to side with extremists. Referring to the Shah Bano case, where the Congress government was blamed for overturning a Supreme Court judgment by amending the Constitution, he accused them of overlooking the ethics of the Constitution for their vote bank politics. He also specifically criticised former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for their actions, which he believes undermined the spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, while participating in the debate on the Constitution, on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, Prime Minister Modi said that Rajiv Gandhi hurt the Constitution. “Supreme Court gave Shah Bano judgement and pronounced verdict protecting morals of women. But, Rajiv Gandhi denied the morals of the Supreme Court and on the cost of vote bank politics, Rajiv Gandhi overlooked the ethics of the Constitution. Amendments were made to the Constitution and the Shah Bano verdict was toppled,” the prime minister stated.

Taking on the Congress leaders, who have been alleging that the government at the Centre under the BJP is attempting to change it, PM Narendra Modi backlashed them, saying, “Over six decades, the Constitution was amended 75 times, often to serve the interests of those in power.”