  • PM Modi to Address First Mann Ki Baat of 2025 Today at 11 AM; Updates Here

Published 09:53 IST, January 19th 2025

PM Modi to Address First Mann Ki Baat of 2025 Today at 11 AM; Updates Here

The Mann Ki Baat, normally held on the last Sunday of the month, has been pre-poned to January 19 as the nation will celebrate Republic Day on January 26.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi to Address First Mann Ki Baat of 2025 Today at 11 AM; Updates Here | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat today at 11 a.m. This will be the first edition of the programme in the new year.  

Be it Swachhata, volunteering, water conservation, Fit India, exams or women empowerment, every month, citizens have been sharing their ideas and suggestions with PM Narendra Modi for his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 am for the first 'MannKiBaat' of 2025! Looking forward to highlighting exemplary collective efforts from across India which showcase societal strength," PM Modi said in a post on X.

LIVE UPDATES HERE: 

Updated 09:53 IST, January 19th 2025

