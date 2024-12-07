Popular Educator Khan Sir Admitted To Hospital As His Health Deteriorates

Patna: Bihar’s popular teacher and Youtube educator Khan sir has reportedly been hospitalised after his deteriorated on Saturday, following Friday’s police detention during student protests in Patna. According to reports, he is at present admitted to a hospital and is under doctor’s observation. As per the doctors, his health condition has improved and is stable. A few images and videos of Khan sir admitted to the hospital, have also surfaced on social media, sparking concerns regarding his health.

As per claims, Khan Sir's health issues were caused by dehydration and fatigue. He has been admitted to a private hospital

In the pictures, which have emerged on social media, Khan sir can be seen with a nebulizer in his mouth and a drip in his hand, while he is lying on a hospital bed.

As per reports, Khan sir has stated that he has been admitted to the hospital due to dehydration and fatigue and his health is improving. He has also appealed to the students to avoid rumours circulating on social media regarding his health.