Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Popular Educator Khan Sir Admitted To Hospital As His Health Deteriorates

Published 20:31 IST, December 7th 2024

Popular Educator Khan Sir Admitted To Hospital As His Health Deteriorates

Bihar’s popular teacher and Youtube educator Khan sir has reportedly been hospitalised after his deteriorated on Saturday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Khan sir admitted to hospital | Image: X

Patna: Bihar’s popular teacher and Youtube educator Khan sir has reportedly been hospitalised after his deteriorated on Saturday, following Friday’s police detention during student protests in Patna. According to reports, he is at present admitted to a hospital and is under doctor’s observation. As per the doctors, his health condition has improved and is stable. A few images and videos of Khan sir admitted to the hospital, have also surfaced on social media, sparking concerns regarding his health.

As per claims, Khan Sir's health issues were caused by dehydration and fatigue. He has been admitted to a private hospital

In the pictures, which have emerged on social media, Khan sir can be seen with a nebulizer in his mouth and a drip in his hand, while he is lying on a hospital bed.

As per reports, Khan sir has stated that he has been admitted to the hospital due to dehydration and fatigue and his health is improving. He has also appealed to the students to avoid rumours circulating on social media regarding his health.

On Friday, Khan sir had joined the protest with the students after the BPSC candidates were allegedly lathi-charged, while protesting in Patna. Reportedly, he was detained along with a few protesting students from the protest site in Patna and was released later late at night. The police also denied reports of the arrest.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:31 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.