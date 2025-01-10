Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Power Cuts In Bengaluru On January 10: Check List of Affected Areas By BESCOM

Published 07:48 IST, January 10th 2025

Power Cuts In Bengaluru On January 10: Check List of Affected Areas By BESCOM

The power cut will last for 5.5 hours, from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Power Cut Today : Check List of Affected Areas | Image: Social Media

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents are advised to prepare for a scheduled power outage today, January 10, due to emergency maintenance work being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The power shutdown will last for 5.5 hours, from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

The BESCOM has listed several areas that will be impacted by the outage. Affected areas include both residential zones and industrial sites.

List of Affected Areas:

The power outage will impact the following areas: Ravindra Nagar, Prashanath Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Air Force Jalahalli West, Vaishnavi Nakashtra Apartments, KSRTC Bus Stand, Gati Road, Triveni, HHV, DMG, Krishna Fabrications, Gemini Industries, Ravi-Kirloskar Hospital, John Crane, Wipro Wellcast Factory, ITC, Volvo, Avery Dennison, Hitachi Industries, Geetha Timber and nd surrounding areas

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions. 

Updated 07:48 IST, January 10th 2025

