Published 11:39 IST, January 28th 2025

Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies After Cousin Shoves Compressor Pipe in Private Parts 'For Fun'

Fun turned deadly for a man in Gujarat's Kadi after his cousin shoved a compressor pipe in his private parts 'for fun' and he died.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat Man Shoves Compressor Pipe in Cousin's Private Parts, He Dies | Image: Pixabay

Mehsana: A prank went wrong in the Kadi town of Gujarat's Mehsana district when a man shoved a compressor pipe in the private parts of his cousin, ‘for fun’ resulting in his death. 

Gujarat Shocker: Man Shoves Compressor Pipe in Cousin's Private Parts ‘For Fun’

In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Kadi town where a prank between two cousins went wrong, a man lost his life after his cousin shoved a compressor pipe in his private parts ‘for fun’. 

The victim, Prakash was visiting his brother Ghevabhai and his cousin Alpesh at a metal company where they were working on the Republic Day holiday when the incident took place in the evening. As a joke, Alpesh inserted a compressor pipe into Prakash's private parts resulting in air to be pumped into his body forcibly. 

This ‘prank’ caused Prakash to vomit and collapse; he was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. 

Victim's Brother Files Police Complaint, Probe Underway

While the incident seems like a ‘prank gone wrong’, the victim's brother, Ghevanbhai alleged that their cousin was not oblivious to the high air pressure of the compressor and was fully aware of what he was doing. Still, he continued with the act and it led to Prakash's untimely demise.

The victim's brother has also launched a probe into the incident and as per preliminary investigation, what was intended to be a joke, turned out to be deadly.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:39 IST, January 28th 2025

