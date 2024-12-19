Rahul Gandhi Displayed Arrogance Before Media, Behaved Like A Goon In Parliament: BJP

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi 's behaviour in the Parliament as he has been accused of indulging in physical violence and pushing BJP MPs. Addressing a presser, Shivraj Singh Chouhan he felt Rahul Gandhi would apologise for his misdeeds but he didn't and rather his arrogance was shredding during the media briefing.

“We were thinking that he would apologise to what he did in the Parliament today, but he didnt… his arrogance was shredding in the press conference,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“I have been member of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies several times, have seen his conduct for long but what happened today can never be imagined,” Union Minister said.

“It's condemnable… his conduct was like a criminal… which the society will never approve,” Chouhan said.

“Even Congress have been protesting for several days, blocking Parliament entrance gates, but we never indulged in such behaviour… we used to get inside from the side space,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"When Congress leaders approached the gate, the security personnel asked them to use the side space for entrance but they intentionally tried to get between the MPs," Shivraj Singh Chouhan added.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed our poor, old MP Pratap Sarangi who fell down and has suffered serous injuries. He has been admitted to the ICU… His MRI is being conducted," Chouhan added.