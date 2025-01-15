Rahul Gandhi Is A Serious Threat Sitting In Our Parliament, Says Harish Salve

New Delhi: Senior Advocate and former Solicitor General of Indian, Harish Salve has said that Rahul Gandhi is a serious threat which is sitting in the Parliament. Lambasting the Leader of Opposition (LoP) for saying he's not just fighting the BJP or RSS, but the ‘Indian State’ itself, Salve said Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in Indian voter and that's why he's war with the voter and going to fight the Indian state.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami , Harish Salve said Rahul Gandhi's attempts of getting elected are failing, so now he wants to fight the system from outside by dismantling the system through which the BJP is getting elected which means he doesn’t mean in electoral democracy. Whether you bring in the Bangladesh model or sit with people to invite others and asks them to interfere that they must do something to help him because he's not being able to win the elections.

Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in Indian voter, says Harish Salve

Salve further said that this means you are basically saying he don't like the Indian voter, doesn't believe or have interest in the Indian voter, therefore, he's at war with the Indian voter, so he's going to fight the state itself. This is what he's pursuing. He put out this in one sentence but this is something the Congress party has been saying for a while.

Rahul fighting with Indian state for a while, says Salve

Rahul Gandhi has been fighting the Indian state for a while. He's only said it in so many words. I don't think anybody has ever accused the Gandhi family of being great fans of the rule of law. If they were, the Emergency wouldn't have happened, Salve added.

"Rahul Gandhi says the BJP has 'captured' all the institutions. How have they done it? They have not done it by a Constitutional coup. They have not done it by coup against the Constitution. They fought the elections, they won fair and square," he said.

"I don't like getting into political controversy but when things are said, that makes me worried about where Indian democracy is headed... on one hand, India is going from strength to strength. The bigger we grow, the more foes we have outside India… the bigger we (India) grow, countries like US, Canada, China even Europe are not happy with where we are… but today they will be happy and delighted with this narrative, Salve concluded.

Rahul going to stoop to extremely treacherous levels, says Mahesh Jethmalani