Download the all-new Republic app:
Published 22:25 IST, January 15th 2025

Rahul Gandhi Is A Serious Threat Sitting In Our Parliament, Says Harish Salve

Senior Advocate Harish Salve has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his war against Indian state statement saying he doesn't believe in Indian voter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in Indian Voter, says Harish Salve | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Senior Advocate and former Solicitor General of Indian, Harish Salve has said that Rahul Gandhi is a serious threat which is sitting in the Parliament. Lambasting the Leader of Opposition (LoP) for saying he's not just fighting the BJP or RSS, but the ‘Indian State’ itself, Salve said Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in Indian voter and that's why he's war with the voter and going to fight the Indian state.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami , Harish Salve said Rahul Gandhi's attempts of getting elected are failing, so now he wants to fight the system from outside by dismantling the system through which the BJP is getting elected which means he doesn’t mean in electoral democracy. Whether you bring in the Bangladesh model or sit with people to invite others and asks them to interfere that they must do something to help him because he's not being able to win the elections.

Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in Indian voter, says Harish Salve 

Salve further said that this means you are basically saying he don't like the Indian voter, doesn't believe or have interest in the Indian voter, therefore, he's at war with the Indian voter, so he's going to fight the state itself. This is what he's pursuing. He put out this in one sentence but this is something the Congress party has been saying for a while.

Rahul fighting with Indian state for a while, says Salve 

Rahul Gandhi has been fighting the Indian state for a while. He's only said it in so many words. I don't think anybody has ever accused the Gandhi family of being great fans of the rule of law. If they were, the Emergency wouldn't have happened, Salve added.

"Rahul Gandhi says the BJP has 'captured' all the institutions. How have they done it? They have not done it by a Constitutional coup. They have not done it by coup against the Constitution. They fought the elections, they won fair and square," he said. 

"I don't like getting into political controversy but when things are said, that makes me worried about where Indian democracy is headed... on one hand, India is going from strength to strength. The bigger we grow, the more foes we have outside India… the bigger we (India) grow, countries like US, Canada, China even Europe are not happy with where we are… but today they will be happy and delighted with this narrative, Salve concluded.

Rahul going to stoop to extremely treacherous levels, says Mahesh Jethmalani 

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani also lambasted at Rahul Gandhi saying he's a feeling that Rahul Gandhi is going to stoop to extremely treacherous levels and set the country on fire.

Updated 22:27 IST, January 15th 2025

Rahul Gandhi Arnab Goswami

