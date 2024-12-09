Chaos And Panic: People Jump Off Building as Massive Fire Engulfs Rajouri Garden Restaurant | VIDEO

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Rajouri on Monday, putting the lives of 50 students and faculty members at risk. The group was attending a Management and Accounting Class (MAC) in an adjacent building when the flames erupted.

Republic World has accessed an exclusive video showing several individuals jumping to safety as the fire spread rapidly. The video showed the chaos and urgency of the situation, with some managing to escape through windows and emergency exits.

Three individuals from the group—students and faculty—suffered fractures during their escape and are currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities have cordoned off the site and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. As of now, no fatalities have been reported, however, the incident has raised concerns about fire safety standards in the vicinity.

Fire at Restaurant in Rajouri

"We received a fire call regarding a fire in Jungle Jamboree Restaurant near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the shopkeepers.

Sources said there were more than 20 people at the time of the incident.