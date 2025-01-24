Rape Accused Out on Bail Found Dead in Bareilly, Murder Suspected

Bareilly: The body of a rape accused out on bail and missing for three days has been found in a mustard field outside a village here, police said on Friday.

Police suspect that he was strangled to death and the body was dumped in the field.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik said, "The deceased, 38-year-old Lokesh Kumar Gangwar, had previously been jailed in a rape case and was currently out on bail. There is information about an illicit relationship with a woman, which led to a dispute with her husband. We have detained the woman's husband and two others for questioning." The incident came to light when a villager, Kripansh, spotted the body in a field in Pardhauli village under the CB Ganj police station area on Thursday afternoon and informed the police.

A labourer by profession, Lokesh had been missing for three days. However, as he frequently disappeared for days, his family did not lodge a missing persons report.

SP City Manush Parik, CO (Second) Sandeep Singh, and a forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence.

"It appears the murder took place elsewhere, and the body was dragged and dumped in the mustard field. Drag marks are visible, and there are signs of bike tyre marks nearby," Inspector Suresh Chandra Gautam from CB Ganj police station said.

Police noted strangulation marks on the body and confirmed the presence of other evidence near the scene.

"It is suspected that multiple people were involved in the crime," Gautam said.

Forensic experts have gathered clues from the area, and an investigation is ongoing. As of Friday afternoon, the deceased's family had not filed a formal complaint.