Republic Day 2025: Tableaux of THESE 15 States, 10 Ministries to Participate in Parade at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: As India gears up to celebrate the 76th Republic Day to mark the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, tableaux from 15 States/Union Territories (UTs) and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Union Government will participate in the Republic Day Parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

The theme of this year’s tableaux is Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas (Heritage and Development), which aims to highlight India’s vibrant cultural heritage and continuous progress.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the 76th Republic Day Parade will feature a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia, joining the Indian Armed Forces contingents on Kartavya Path.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will grace the event as the chief guest.

Which States are Participating?

Fifteen states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, will present their tableaux at the Republic Day parade.

Goa will display the cultural heritage of the state through its tableaux, while Haryana will showcase the Bhagavad Gita. Tripura will highlight Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja. Madhya Pradesh will represent the glory of Kuno National Park—the land of cheetahs. The national capital, Delhi, will showcase Quality Education, and West Bengal will present Lakshmir Bhandar & Lok Prasar Prakalpa with the theme Empowering Lives and Fostering Self-Reliance in Bengal. Dadar and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu will display the Daman Aviary Bird Park along with the Kukri Memorial, a tribute to the valiant sailors of the Indian Navy. Andhra Pradesh will highlight Etikoppaka Bommalu—Eco-friendly Wooden Toys.

Apart from these states, 15 ministries and departments, including the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Culture, and CPWD, will also participate in the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.