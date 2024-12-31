Sacked CBI Inspector Rahul Raj's Award Revoked After Bribery Allegations

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry, on Tuesday, revoked the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation awarded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Inspector Rahul Raj in 2023. The move came following his arrest in a bribery case.

ANI wrote, "The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, awarded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Inspector Rahul Raj in 2023, has been revoked following his arrest in a bribery case. The decision to forfeit the prestigious medal comes after Raj was accused of accepting a bribe in exchange for manipulating inspection reports for nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh."