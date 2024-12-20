Search icon
  'Sahitya, Sur, Shakti': Republic Bharat 'Sangam' Summit Opens Amid Vedic Chants

Published 10:25 IST, December 20th 2024

'Sahitya, Sur, Shakti': Republic Bharat 'Sangam' Summit Opens Amid Vedic Chants

Republic Bharat is hosting Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Sahitya, Sur, Shakti': Republic Bharat 'Sangam' Summit Opens Amid Vedic Chants | Image: Republic

Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Republic Bharat kicked off the 'Sangam' Summit with Vedic chants, welcoming and expressing gratitude to the guests and audience.

Republic Bharat is hosting Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event brings together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform. 

Celebrities to Join Republic Bharat Sangam

Several distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actor Annu Kapoor, and many more.

Live Streaming of Republic Bharat Sangam 2024

You can watch the Republic Bharat Sangam 2024 live through the following platforms:

- R. Bharat Live TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

- R. Bharat Website: https://www.republicbharat.com

- R. Bharat YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat](https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat

- X: https://x.com/Republic_Bharat](https://x.com/Republic_Bharat

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepublicBharatHindi/](https://www.facebook.com/RepublicBharatHindi/

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/republicbharat/](https://www.instagram.com/republicbharat/

Republic Bharat Sangam is sponsored by Canara Bank and Co-presented by Maruti Suzuki and Powered by Reliance Digital, Ravin Group, Incredible India and Co-powered by Lux Inferno and Nayra Energy. Parul University is the Knowledge Partner, and the UP Government is the State Partner. Additional partners include Radico, Rungta Steel, Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Manyavar Mohey, and Radio City.

 

 

Updated 10:25 IST, December 20th 2024

