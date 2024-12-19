'Samaj Khatam Ho Jaayega': Nitin Gadkari on Impacts of Live-in Relationships

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a recent YouTube podcast said that live-in relationships are "inappropriate," dismantle society, harm the sex ratio and might force the future government to consider allowing men to have two wives.

"Live-in relationships are wrong. I went to London and met PM and the foreign minister, I asked them what's the most important problem in your country, they said the most important problem in European countries is that the majority youngsters, men and women are not getting married," Nitin Gadkari said.

When asked about the impact on countries, he promptly replied, “How will they have kids and what the future of a country be like?”

Further speaking during the podcast, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways was quoted saying, "Live-in relationships uchit nahi hain. Usse samaj khatam ho jaayega. Ye samaj kyu tika hua hai? Ladies and gents ka proportion theek hai. Ladies ka proportion agar ho gaya 1,500 and men ka hua 1,000, toh kal aapko do patni karne ki anumati deni padegi [They will lead to the breakdown of society. Why does society remain stable? Because the proportion of men and women is balanced. If the proportion of women becomes 1500 and men 1000, tomorrow you might have to allow men to have two wives]."

When asked if India needs more children, Gadkari said that it's not the issue and it is the responsibility of parents to have children and raise them well."

'Live-in Relationships Are Timepass': Allahabad HC Rejects Couple's Protection Plea

The Allahabad High Court in 2023 rejected the plea of an inter-faith live-in couple after it observed that live-in relationships are more infatuations against the opposite sex and often result in time pass.