Mob Broke CCTVs, Attacked Cops With Sticks, Stones: Sambhal Unrest FIR reveals Shocking Details

Sambhal: Days after violent protest unfolded in UP's Sambhal which claimed four lives, exclusive details of the FIR in link with the case have emerged. It is mentioned in the FIR that a masked mob tried to snatch pistols from policemen who were deployed in the area on the day of court-mandated survey of Mughal-era mosque ( Shahi Jama Masjid) in Sambhal.

Earlier on Monday, the UP police released the footages of the rioters who pelted stones at cops and vandalised vehicles. For the unversed, the trouble started early on Sunday when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans and pelting stones as the survey team began its work. As per the FIR, the rioters looted 9 mm magazines of policemen.

The FIR further mentioned that the violent mob involved in riots broke the CCTVs installed in the area in order to destroy evidence. According to the information mentioned in the FIR, a mob of 150-200 people first broke CCTV cameras at 12.35 pm at Nakhasa Chowk in Sambhal.

Thereafter, the mob started attacking the policemen with hockey sticks, batons and stones with the intention to kill them, the FIR mentioned. The FIR also had the names of the rioters which includ Gulbadin, Sultan, Hasan, Munna (son of Jabbar), Faizan, Samad, along with hundreds of unidentified mob that attacked the policemen with the intention to kill them. They also set the police vehicle on fire.

The mob also tried to snatch the police pistol and when the mob did not succeed, they looted the magazine of a policeman's pistol and snatched 10 rounds of 9 mm cartridges and fled from th scene. This violent incident left several policemen injured in the area.

Prohibitory Order in Place in Sambhal

The violent clash between police and protester has triggered panic as schools in the area have been ordered to remain closed, internet services have been suspended along with other restrictions which are in place. The district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30.

Violent Clashes in Sambhal Claim 4 Lives, 25 Arrested

The violent clashes have claimed four lives so far. A sub-inspector, identified as Deepak Rathi, also got injured in the clashes on Sunday. Sharing details on the probe in the violent clashes, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi on Monday said that complaints were filed against 800 people. He added that 25 people were arrested as of Sunday in connection with the clashes. He added that as many as 15 policemen sustained injuries in the violence.

Why Was Survey Ordered?

The survey was part of an investigation into claims that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. The situation turned violent when an angry mob started pelting stones on the survey team, leading to chaos and widespread unrest in the area.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, trouble started early when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work.

District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, had earlier said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "advocate commission" to survey the mosque.

The court has said a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, he had said.

On Sunday, Jain urged the Archaeological Survey of India to take control of the "temple".

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, had earlier claimed the temple that once stood at the site was demolished by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.