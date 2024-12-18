Search icon
Published 23:57 IST, December 18th 2024

SP MLA Atul Pradhan Expelled From UP Assembly For Entire Winter Session

SP MLA Atul Pradhan Expelled From UP Assembly For Entire Winter Session

Reported by: Digital Desk
SP MLA Atul Pradhan Expelled From UP Assembly For Entire Winter Session | Image: X

Lucknow: Atul Pradhan, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sardhana, has been expelled for the entire Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly following a commotion in the House on Wednesday. After the commotion in the House, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ordered Atul Pradhan's expulsion for the remainder of the session.

The disruption occurred during a discussion on the state’s health infrastructure, which started around 1.55 pm. The debate became heated, and tensions rose between Atul Pradhan and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan. Despite attempts by the Speaker, Satish Mahana, to control the situation, the argument escalated.

Around 2 pm, Speaker Mahana ordered Atul Pradhan’s expulsion from the House. Marshals were called in to escort him out of the assembly.

After being expelled, Atul Pradhan went to the Vidhan Sabha premises and staged a protest near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The incident highlights the tense atmosphere in the assembly over discussions related to health issues in the state.

"The BJP does not want the issues of the people to be resolved; the people are troubled by poor health services. The BJP people are not concerned about the common people. We will raise our voice everywhere to ensure good treatment at low cost to the poor!" Pradhan wrote on X. 

Updated 02:14 IST, December 19th 2024

