SP MLA Atul Pradhan Expelled From UP Assembly For Entire Winter Session

Lucknow: Atul Pradhan, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sardhana, has been expelled for the entire Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly following a commotion in the House on Wednesday. After the commotion in the House, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ordered Atul Pradhan's expulsion for the remainder of the session.

The disruption occurred during a discussion on the state’s health infrastructure, which started around 1.55 pm. The debate became heated, and tensions rose between Atul Pradhan and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan. Despite attempts by the Speaker, Satish Mahana, to control the situation, the argument escalated.

Around 2 pm, Speaker Mahana ordered Atul Pradhan’s expulsion from the House. Marshals were called in to escort him out of the assembly.

After being expelled, Atul Pradhan went to the Vidhan Sabha premises and staged a protest near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The incident highlights the tense atmosphere in the assembly over discussions related to health issues in the state.