Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Hike In SC, ST, OBC Matric Scholarship Limit

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to increase the annual family income ceiling for Post-Matric and Pre-Matric scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students from Rs. 2.5 lakhs to Rs. 8 lakhs, which is essential and fully justified.

Highlighting the urgent need to increase the income cap, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointed out that the Centre has set the income ceiling for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) at ₹8 lakh. Additionally, the Union Government has raised the income limit for schemes like the National Overseas Scholarship and the Top-Class Education Scheme to ₹8 lakh for SC and ST students.

"The refixing of income ceiling has benefitted many students from disadvantaged backgrounds." According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Report, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe students and certain Backward Communities remains significantly lower than other students.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students significantly lags behind that of the general population. Hence, it is crucial to promote their higher enrolment in institutions of higher education.

Providing post-matric and pre-matric scholarships will significantly boost their enrollment in higher education.